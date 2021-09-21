Bend diesel prices: Comparison shows cheapest station saves $0.56
(BEND, OR) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.56 if you’re buying diesel in Bend, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Bend area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.53, at ARCO at 61122 S Us-97 Bus. By comparison, the most expensive was $4.09, listed at VP Racing Fuels at 690 Ne Butler Market Rd.
The average price across the greater Bend area was $3.83, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.63
$3.83
$4.03
$3.53
|card
card$3.69
$3.89
$4.09
$3.59
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.59
$3.89
$4.09
$3.59
|card
card$3.65
$3.95
$4.15
$3.65
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.59
$3.79
$3.99
$3.59
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.72
$3.87
$4.02
$3.66
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.69
$3.79
$3.89
$3.69
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.68
$3.76
$3.84
$3.69
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
