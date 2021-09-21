Bend diesel prices: Comparison shows cheapest station saves $0.56

(BEND, OR) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.56 if you’re buying diesel in Bend, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Bend area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.53, at ARCO at 61122 S Us-97 Bus. By comparison, the most expensive was $4.09, listed at VP Racing Fuels at 690 Ne Butler Market Rd.

The average price across the greater Bend area was $3.83, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

ARCO 61122 S Us-97 Bus, Bend

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.63 $ 3.83 $ 4.03 $ 3.53 card card $ 3.69 $ 3.89 $ 4.09 $ 3.59

ARCO 304 Ne Greenwood Ave, Bend

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.59 $ 3.89 $ 4.09 $ 3.59 card card $ 3.65 $ 3.95 $ 4.15 $ 3.65

Space Age 20635 Grandview Dr, Bend

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.59 $ 3.79 $ 3.99 $ 3.59

Fred Meyer 61535 S Us-97 Bus, Bend

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.72 $ 3.87 $ 4.02 $ 3.66

Mobil 3198 N Us-97 Bus, Bend

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.69 $ 3.79 $ 3.89 $ 3.69

76 62980 N Us-97 Bus, Bend

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.68 $ 3.76 $ 3.84 $ 3.69

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.