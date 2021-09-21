Morgantown diesel prices: Comparison reveals $0.50 savings at cheapest station
(MORGANTOWN, WV) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.50 if you’re buying diesel in Morgantown, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Morgantown area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.94, at BP at 432 Beechurst Ave. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.44, listed at Sheetz at 1012 University Ave.
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.29, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.39
$3.69
$2.94
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.90
$--
$3.27
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.04
$3.39
$3.74
$3.25
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.04
$3.39
$3.74
$3.25
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.34
$3.59
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.29
$3.49
$3.29
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:34 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0