Morgantown diesel prices: Comparison reveals $0.50 savings at cheapest station

(MORGANTOWN, WV) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.50 if you’re buying diesel in Morgantown, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Morgantown area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.94, at BP at 432 Beechurst Ave. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.44, listed at Sheetz at 1012 University Ave.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.29, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

BP 432 Beechurst Ave, Morgantown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ 2.94

Sam's Club 6001 University Town Centre Dr, Granville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.90 $ -- $ 3.27 $ 3.19

Circle K 3312 University Ave, Morgantown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ 3.39 $ 3.74 $ 3.25

Circle K 528 Point Marion Rd, Morgantown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ 3.39 $ 3.74 $ 3.25

BFS 1681 Earl L Core Rd, Morgantown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.34 $ 3.59 $ 3.29

Kroger 1851 Earl L Core Rd, Morgantown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.29 $ 3.49 $ 3.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:34 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.