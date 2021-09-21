CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Morgantown diesel prices: Comparison reveals $0.50 savings at cheapest station

 9 days ago
(MORGANTOWN, WV) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.50 if you’re buying diesel in Morgantown, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Morgantown area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.94, at BP at 432 Beechurst Ave. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.44, listed at Sheetz at 1012 University Ave.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.29, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

BP

432 Beechurst Ave, Morgantown
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.39
$3.69
$2.94

Sam's Club

6001 University Town Centre Dr, Granville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.90
$--
$3.27
$3.19

Circle K

3312 University Ave, Morgantown
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.04
$3.39
$3.74
$3.25

Circle K

528 Point Marion Rd, Morgantown
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.04
$3.39
$3.74
$3.25

BFS

1681 Earl L Core Rd, Morgantown
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.34
$3.59
$3.29

Kroger

1851 Earl L Core Rd, Morgantown
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.29
$3.49
$3.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:34 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

