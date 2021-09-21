Scranton diesel prices: Comparison reveals $0.70 savings at cheapest station
(SCRANTON, PA) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.70 in the greater Scranton area, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Scranton area on Tuesday, found that Sheetz at 610 Scranton Carbondale Hwyhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.29 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Sunoco at 1716 N Main Ave, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.99
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.66, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.69
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$3.59
$3.89
$3.49
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.27
$3.57
$3.87
$3.49
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.35
$--
$--
$3.55
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$--
$--
$--
$3.59
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.29
$--
$3.99
$3.59
|card
card$3.35
$--
$--
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0