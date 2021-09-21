Scranton diesel prices: Comparison reveals $0.70 savings at cheapest station

(SCRANTON, PA) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.70 in the greater Scranton area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Scranton area on Tuesday, found that Sheetz at 610 Scranton Carbondale Hwyhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.29 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Sunoco at 1716 N Main Ave, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.99

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.66, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Sheetz 610 Scranton Carbondale Hwy, Dickson City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.69 $ 3.29

Exxon 300 Meadow Ave, Scranton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.89 $ 3.49

Exxon 3 Montage Mountain Rd, Moosic

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.27 $ 3.57 $ 3.87 $ 3.49

Mobil 701 N Keyser Ave, Scranton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.35 $ -- $ -- $ 3.55

Turkey Hill 399 Meridian Ave, Scranton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.59

Sunoco 1735 N Keyser Ave, Scranton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.29 $ -- $ 3.99 $ 3.59 card card $ 3.35 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.