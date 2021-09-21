Survey of Fort Smith diesel prices shows cheapest station saves $0.56
(FORT SMITH, AR) Savings of as much as $0.56 per gallon on diesel were available in the Fort Smith area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Fort Smith area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.83, at Murphy USA at 5501 S 24Th St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.39, listed at Valero at 4700 S Zero St.
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.02, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.73
$3.08
$3.39
$2.83
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.71
$2.97
$3.27
$2.83
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.63
$2.98
$3.08
$2.85
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.60
$--
$--
$2.85
|card
card$2.65
$--
$--
$2.85
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.63
$2.98
$3.08
$2.85
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$3.15
$3.45
$2.91
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0