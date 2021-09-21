Survey of Fort Smith diesel prices shows cheapest station saves $0.56

(FORT SMITH, AR) Savings of as much as $0.56 per gallon on diesel were available in the Fort Smith area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Fort Smith area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.83, at Murphy USA at 5501 S 24Th St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.39, listed at Valero at 4700 S Zero St.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.02, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Murphy USA 5501 S 24Th St, Fort Smith

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.73 $ 3.08 $ 3.39 $ 2.83

Walmart Neighborhood Market 8600 Us-71 S, Fort Smith

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.71 $ 2.97 $ 3.27 $ 2.83

Casey's 500 E Pointer Trail, Van Buren

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.63 $ 2.98 $ 3.08 $ 2.85

CITGO 1903 Fayetteville Rd, Van Buren

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.60 $ -- $ -- $ 2.85 card card $ 2.65 $ -- $ -- $ 2.85

Murphy USA 2210 Fayetteville Rd, Van Buren

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.63 $ 2.98 $ 3.08 $ 2.85

Jam Mart 7403 Phoenix Ave, Fort Smith

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.15 $ 3.45 $ 2.91

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.