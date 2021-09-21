CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fort Smith, AR

Survey of Fort Smith diesel prices shows cheapest station saves $0.56

Fort Smith News Beat
Fort Smith News Beat
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FsGNo_0c3CgijF00

(FORT SMITH, AR) Savings of as much as $0.56 per gallon on diesel were available in the Fort Smith area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Fort Smith area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.83, at Murphy USA at 5501 S 24Th St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.39, listed at Valero at 4700 S Zero St.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.02, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Murphy USA

5501 S 24Th St, Fort Smith
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.73
$3.08
$3.39
$2.83

Walmart Neighborhood Market

8600 Us-71 S, Fort Smith
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.71
$2.97
$3.27
$2.83

Casey's

500 E Pointer Trail, Van Buren
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.63
$2.98
$3.08
$2.85

CITGO

1903 Fayetteville Rd, Van Buren
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.60
$--
$--
$2.85
card
card$2.65
$--
$--
$2.85

Murphy USA

2210 Fayetteville Rd, Van Buren
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.63
$2.98
$3.08
$2.85

Jam Mart

7403 Phoenix Ave, Fort Smith
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$3.15
$3.45
$2.91

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Related
Fort Smith News Beat

Fort Smith News Beat

Fort Smith, AR
144
Followers
243
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

With Fort Smith News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy