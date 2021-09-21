Diesel lookout: $0.72 savings at cheapest Merced station

(MERCED, CA) Savings of as much as $0.72 per gallon on diesel were available in the Merced area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Merced area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $4.07, at Sinclair at 1411 V St. By comparison, the most expensive was $4.79, listed at Chevron at 1415 R St.

The average price across the greater Merced area was $4.36, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Sinclair 1411 V St, Merced

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.95 $ 4.15 $ 4.35 $ 4.07 card card $ 4.09 $ 4.29 $ 4.49 $ 4.21

ARCO 810 S Coffee St, Merced

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.05 $ 4.25 $ 4.45 $ 4.09

76 3006 G St, Merced

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.07 $ 4.22 $ 4.37 $ 4.13 card card $ 4.17 $ 4.32 $ 4.47 $ 4.23

ARCO 3100 G St, Merced

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.99 $ 4.19 $ 4.39 $ 4.19

ARCO 1901 N Buhach Rd, Atwater

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.89 $ 4.09 $ 4.29 $ 4.19 card card $ 3.99 $ 4.19 $ 4.39 $ 4.29

76 1975 E Childs Ave, Merced

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.65 $ 4.87 $ 4.98 $ 4.54 card card $ 4.15 $ 4.32 $ 4.50 $ 4.23

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:33 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.