Merced, CA

Diesel lookout: $0.72 savings at cheapest Merced station

Merced News Beat
Merced News Beat
 9 days ago
(MERCED, CA) Savings of as much as $0.72 per gallon on diesel were available in the Merced area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Merced area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $4.07, at Sinclair at 1411 V St. By comparison, the most expensive was $4.79, listed at Chevron at 1415 R St.

The average price across the greater Merced area was $4.36, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Sinclair

1411 V St, Merced
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.95
$4.15
$4.35
$4.07
card
card$4.09
$4.29
$4.49
$4.21

ARCO

810 S Coffee St, Merced
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.05
$4.25
$4.45
$4.09

76

3006 G St, Merced
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.07
$4.22
$4.37
$4.13
card
card$4.17
$4.32
$4.47
$4.23

ARCO

3100 G St, Merced
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.99
$4.19
$4.39
$4.19

ARCO

1901 N Buhach Rd, Atwater
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.89
$4.09
$4.29
$4.19
card
card$3.99
$4.19
$4.39
$4.29

76

1975 E Childs Ave, Merced
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.65
$4.87
$4.98
$4.54
card
card$4.15
$4.32
$4.50
$4.23

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:33 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

