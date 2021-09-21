CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valdosta, GA

Local price review shows cheapest diesel in Valdosta

Valdosta Journal
 9 days ago
(VALDOSTA, GA) You could be saving up to $0.46 per gallon on diesel in Valdosta, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Valdosta area on Tuesday, found that Circle K at 1800 N Ashley Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.09 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Pilot at 3460 Madison Hwy, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.55

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.20, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Circle K

1800 N Ashley St, Valdosta
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$--
$--
$--
$3.09

Walmart Neighborhood Market

4228 Bemiss Rd, Valdosta
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.86
$3.16
$3.46
$3.09

Shell

2006 W Hill Ave, Valdosta
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$--
$--
$--
$3.14

Shell

3219 Inner Perimeter Rd, Valdosta
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.79
$3.15

Murphy Express

277 Norman Dr, Valdosta
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.92
$3.22
$3.52
$3.16

Friendly Express

3645 Inner Perimeter Rd, Valdosta
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.94
$--
$--
$3.17

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

