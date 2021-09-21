Local price review shows cheapest diesel in Valdosta

(VALDOSTA, GA) You could be saving up to $0.46 per gallon on diesel in Valdosta, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Valdosta area on Tuesday, found that Circle K at 1800 N Ashley Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.09 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Pilot at 3460 Madison Hwy, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.55

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.20, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Circle K 1800 N Ashley St, Valdosta

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Walmart Neighborhood Market 4228 Bemiss Rd, Valdosta

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.86 $ 3.16 $ 3.46 $ 3.09

Shell 2006 W Hill Ave, Valdosta

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.14

Shell 3219 Inner Perimeter Rd, Valdosta

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.79 $ 3.15

Murphy Express 277 Norman Dr, Valdosta

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.92 $ 3.22 $ 3.52 $ 3.16

Friendly Express 3645 Inner Perimeter Rd, Valdosta

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ -- $ -- $ 3.17

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.