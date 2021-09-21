Fairfield diesel price check shows cheapest station saves $0.64

(FAIRFIELD, CA) You could be saving up to $0.64 per gallon on diesel in Fairfield, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Fairfield area went to Sinclair at 4444 Central Pl, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $4.05 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $4.69, at Chevron at 1600 N Texas St, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $4.31, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Sinclair 4444 Central Pl, Fairfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.94 $ 4.19 $ 4.34 $ 4.05 card card $ 4.04 $ 4.29 $ 4.49 $ 4.15

Valero 1500 Petersen Rd, Suisun City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.99 $ 4.29 $ 4.49 $ 4.09 card card $ 4.09 $ 4.39 $ 4.59 $ 4.19

ARCO 2051 Walters Rd, Fairfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.05 $ 4.25 $ 4.45 $ 4.09 card card $ 4.15 $ 4.35 $ 4.55 $ 4.19

76 1951 Walters Rd, Suisun City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.99 $ 4.19 $ 4.39 $ 4.09 card card $ 4.09 $ 4.29 $ 4.49 $ 4.19

Valero 2595 N Texas St, Fairfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.19 $ 4.39 $ 4.49 $ 4.19 card card $ 4.25 $ 4.45 $ 4.55 $ 4.25

ARCO 3650 Nelson Rd, Fairfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.19 $ 4.49 $ 4.59 $ 4.19 card card $ 4.29 $ 4.59 $ 4.69 $ 4.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.