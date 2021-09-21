CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield, CA

Fairfield diesel price check shows cheapest station saves $0.64

 9 days ago
(FAIRFIELD, CA) You could be saving up to $0.64 per gallon on diesel in Fairfield, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Fairfield area went to Sinclair at 4444 Central Pl, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $4.05 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $4.69, at Chevron at 1600 N Texas St, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $4.31, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Sinclair

4444 Central Pl, Fairfield
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.94
$4.19
$4.34
$4.05
card
card$4.04
$4.29
$4.49
$4.15

Valero

1500 Petersen Rd, Suisun City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.99
$4.29
$4.49
$4.09
card
card$4.09
$4.39
$4.59
$4.19

ARCO

2051 Walters Rd, Fairfield
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.05
$4.25
$4.45
$4.09
card
card$4.15
$4.35
$4.55
$4.19

76

1951 Walters Rd, Suisun City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.99
$4.19
$4.39
$4.09
card
card$4.09
$4.29
$4.49
$4.19

Valero

2595 N Texas St, Fairfield
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.19
$4.39
$4.49
$4.19
card
card$4.25
$4.45
$4.55
$4.25

ARCO

3650 Nelson Rd, Fairfield
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.19
$4.49
$4.59
$4.19
card
card$4.29
$4.59
$4.69
$4.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

ABOUT

With Fairfield News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

