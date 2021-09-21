Fairfield diesel price check shows cheapest station saves $0.64
(FAIRFIELD, CA) You could be saving up to $0.64 per gallon on diesel in Fairfield, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Fairfield area went to Sinclair at 4444 Central Pl, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $4.05 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $4.69, at Chevron at 1600 N Texas St, the survey found:
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $4.31, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.94
$4.19
$4.34
$4.05
|card
card$4.04
$4.29
$4.49
$4.15
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.99
$4.29
$4.49
$4.09
|card
card$4.09
$4.39
$4.59
$4.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.05
$4.25
$4.45
$4.09
|card
card$4.15
$4.35
$4.55
$4.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.99
$4.19
$4.39
$4.09
|card
card$4.09
$4.29
$4.49
$4.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.19
$4.39
$4.49
$4.19
|card
card$4.25
$4.45
$4.55
$4.25
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.19
$4.49
$4.59
$4.19
|card
card$4.29
$4.59
$4.69
$4.29
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
