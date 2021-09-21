Survey pinpoints Jacksonville's cheapest diesel

(JACKSONVILLE, NC) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.43 depending on where in Jacksonville they fuel up.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Jacksonville area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.95, at CITGO at 467 Western Blvd. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.38, listed at Exxon at 3495 Western Blvd Ext.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.08, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

CITGO 467 Western Blvd, Jacksonville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ 3.20 $ 3.75 $ 2.95

Walmart Neighborhood Market 4250 Western Blvd, Jacksonville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.92 $ 3.17 $ 3.65 $ 2.95

Circle K 111 Piney Green Rd, Jacksonville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.02 $ 3.41 $ 3.78 $ 2.96

Sam's Club 1170 Western Blvd, Jacksonville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.91 $ -- $ 3.31 $ 2.97

Shell 1034 Richlands Hwy, Jacksonville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.01 $ 3.32 $ 3.71 $ 2.99

Shell 908 N Marine Blvd, Jacksonville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.01 $ 3.36 $ 3.71 $ 3.03

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.