Jacksonville, NC

Survey pinpoints Jacksonville's cheapest diesel

Jacksonville Voice
 9 days ago
(JACKSONVILLE, NC) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.43 depending on where in Jacksonville they fuel up.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Jacksonville area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.95, at CITGO at 467 Western Blvd. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.38, listed at Exxon at 3495 Western Blvd Ext.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.08, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

CITGO

467 Western Blvd, Jacksonville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.05
$3.20
$3.75
$2.95

Walmart Neighborhood Market

4250 Western Blvd, Jacksonville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.92
$3.17
$3.65
$2.95

Circle K

111 Piney Green Rd, Jacksonville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.02
$3.41
$3.78
$2.96

Sam's Club

1170 Western Blvd, Jacksonville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.91
$--
$3.31
$2.97

Shell

1034 Richlands Hwy, Jacksonville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.01
$3.32
$3.71
$2.99

Shell

908 N Marine Blvd, Jacksonville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.01
$3.36
$3.71
$3.03

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

