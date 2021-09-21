CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

San Angelo diesel prices: Comparison reveals $0.42 savings at cheapest station

 9 days ago
(SAN ANGELO, TX) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.42 depending on where in San Angelo they fuel up.

The survey looked at prices across the greater San Angelo area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.78, at Sam's Club at 5749 Sherwood Way. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.2, listed at Schneider Distributing Co Inc at 1 S Abe St.

The average price across the greater San Angelo area was $2.98, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Sam's Club

5749 Sherwood Way, San Angelo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.58
$--
$2.98
$2.78

Walmart

3428 S Bryant Blvd, San Angelo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.61
$2.86
$3.01
$2.89

Murphy USA

618 W 29Th St, San Angelo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.62
$2.87
$3.12
$2.91

H-E-B

3301 Sherwood Way, San Angelo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.62
$2.87
$3.16
$2.91

Murphy USA

5525 Sherwood Way, San Angelo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.61
$2.88
$3.35
$2.91

H-E-B

5502 Sherwood Way, San Angelo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.59
$2.84
$3.13
$2.91

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

San Angelo, TX
