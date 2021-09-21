San Angelo diesel prices: Comparison reveals $0.42 savings at cheapest station

(SAN ANGELO, TX) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.42 depending on where in San Angelo they fuel up.

The survey looked at prices across the greater San Angelo area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.78, at Sam's Club at 5749 Sherwood Way. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.2, listed at Schneider Distributing Co Inc at 1 S Abe St.

The average price across the greater San Angelo area was $2.98, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Sam's Club 5749 Sherwood Way, San Angelo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.58 $ -- $ 2.98 $ 2.78

Walmart 3428 S Bryant Blvd, San Angelo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.61 $ 2.86 $ 3.01 $ 2.89

Murphy USA 618 W 29Th St, San Angelo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.62 $ 2.87 $ 3.12 $ 2.91

H-E-B 3301 Sherwood Way, San Angelo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.62 $ 2.87 $ 3.16 $ 2.91

Murphy USA 5525 Sherwood Way, San Angelo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.61 $ 2.88 $ 3.35 $ 2.91

H-E-B 5502 Sherwood Way, San Angelo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.59 $ 2.84 $ 3.13 $ 2.91

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.