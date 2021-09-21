Duluth diesel prices: Comparison shows cheapest station saves $0.10
(DULUTH, MN) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.10 if you’re buying diesel in Duluth, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Duluth area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.29, at Holiday at 210 S 27Th Ave W. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.39, listed at Kwik Trip at 6 W Central Entrance.
The average price across the greater Duluth area was $3.36, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.39
$3.54
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$3.69
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.39
$3.79
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.39
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$--
$3.79
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.14
$--
$3.84
$3.29
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
