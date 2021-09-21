Duluth diesel prices: Comparison shows cheapest station saves $0.10

(DULUTH, MN) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.10 if you’re buying diesel in Duluth, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Duluth area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.29, at Holiday at 210 S 27Th Ave W. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.39, listed at Kwik Trip at 6 W Central Entrance.

The average price across the greater Duluth area was $3.36, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Holiday 210 S 27Th Ave W, Duluth

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.39 $ 3.54 $ 3.29

Kwik Trip 4145 Haines Rd, Hermantown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ 3.69 $ 3.29

Kwik Trip 623 Hammond Ave, Superior

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.79 $ 3.29

Mills Fleet Farm 4165 Loberg Ave, Hermantown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.39 $ 3.29

Kwik Trip 1419 Banks Ave, Superior

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ 3.79 $ 3.29

Kwik Trip 918 Belknap St, Superior

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.14 $ -- $ 3.84 $ 3.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.