Survey pinpoints diesel prices around Missoula
(MISSOULA, MT) You could be saving up to $0.91 per gallon on diesel in Missoula, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Missoula area went to Conoco at 5310 Grant Creek Rd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.23 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $4.14, at Holiday at 403 Russell St S, the survey found:
The average price across the greater Missoula area was $3.47, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.38
$3.68
$3.88
$3.23
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.31
$--
$--
$3.41
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.39
$3.69
$3.99
$3.42
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.39
$--
$--
$3.44
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.38
$3.68
$3.88
$3.44
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.39
$--
$--
$3.44
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
