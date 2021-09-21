Survey pinpoints diesel prices around Missoula

(MISSOULA, MT) You could be saving up to $0.91 per gallon on diesel in Missoula, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Missoula area went to Conoco at 5310 Grant Creek Rd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.23 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $4.14, at Holiday at 403 Russell St S, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Missoula area was $3.47, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Conoco 5310 Grant Creek Rd, Missoula

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.38 $ 3.68 $ 3.88 $ 3.23

Exxon 5505 N Reserve St, Missoula

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.31 $ -- $ -- $ 3.41

Sinclair 1002 E Broadway St, Missoula

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ 3.99 $ 3.42

Missoula Fresh Market 900 W Broadway St, Missoula

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ -- $ -- $ 3.44

Exxon 318 S Orange St , Missoula

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.38 $ 3.68 $ 3.88 $ 3.44

Cenex 1540 Toole Ave, Missoula

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ -- $ -- $ 3.44

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.