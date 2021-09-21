Diesel survey: Updated prices for every Asheville station
(ASHEVILLE, NC) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.70 if you’re buying diesel in Asheville, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Asheville area on Tuesday, found that Shell at 605 Swannanoa River Rdhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.99 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Shell at 206 Hendersonville Rd, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.69
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.12, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$3.09
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$--
$--
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.89
$--
$--
$2.99
|card
card$2.94
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.89
$3.19
$3.39
$2.99
|card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.49
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.83
$3.12
$--
$3.03
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.98
$--
$--
$3.04
|card
card$2.98
$--
$--
$3.04
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0