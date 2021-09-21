Diesel survey: Updated prices for every Asheville station

(ASHEVILLE, NC) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.70 if you’re buying diesel in Asheville, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Asheville area on Tuesday, found that Shell at 605 Swannanoa River Rdhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.99 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Shell at 206 Hendersonville Rd, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.69

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.12, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Shell 605 Swannanoa River Rd, Asheville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ 3.09 $ 2.99

Grace Fuel Co 110 N Woodfin Ave, Woodfin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Ingles 575 New Leicester Hwy, Asheville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99 card card $ 2.94 $ -- $ -- $ --

Hot Spot 1118 Brevard Rd, Asheville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.39 $ 2.99 card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.49 $ 3.09

BP 1411 Tunnel Rd, Asheville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.83 $ 3.12 $ -- $ 3.03

Shell 301 Smokey Park Hwy, Asheville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.98 $ -- $ -- $ 3.04 card card $ 2.98 $ -- $ -- $ 3.04

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.