Survey pinpoints Johnson City's cheapest diesel

(JOHNSON CITY, TN) You could be saving up to $0.39 per gallon on diesel in Johnson City, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Johnson City area on Tuesday, found that Sam's Club at 3060 Franklin Terrace Drhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.86 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Sammy's Market at 2226 West G St, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.25

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.01, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Sam's Club 3060 Franklin Terrace Dr, Johnson City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.71 $ -- $ 3.01 $ 2.86

Murphy USA 3009 W Market St, Johnson City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.82 $ 3.07 $ 3.32 $ 2.87

Murphy USA 3109 Browns Mill Rd, Johnson City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.82 $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 2.89

Quality Plus 2273 W Elk Ave, Elizabethton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ -- $ 3.69 $ 2.89

Quality Plus 3139 Boones Creek Rd, Johnson City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ 3.69 $ 2.89

Kroger 1805 West State Of Franklin , Johnson City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.12 $ -- $ 2.90

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.