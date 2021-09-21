Survey pinpoints cheapest diesel in Santa Fe

(SANTA FE, NM) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.47 if you’re buying diesel in Santa Fe, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Santa Fe area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.12, at Speedway at 4354 Cerrillos Rd. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.59, listed at Sunrise Country Store at 52 Old Las Vegas Hwy.

The average price across the greater Santa Fe area was $3.29, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Speedway 4354 Cerrillos Rd, Santa Fe

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.07 $ 3.32 $ 3.57 $ 3.12

Pueblo Latino Gas Station 2631 Cerrillos Rd, Santa Fe

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.06 $ 3.41 $ 3.55 $ 3.16

Murphy Express 3155 Cerrillos Rd, Santa Fe

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.06 $ 3.31 $ 3.56 $ 3.17

Speedway 995 Rodeo Rd, Santa Fe

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.40 $ 3.65 $ 3.17

Speedway 3730 Cerrillos Rd, Santa Fe

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.45 $ 3.69 $ 3.17

Speedway 2829 Agua Fria S, Santa Fe

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.12 $ 3.34 $ 3.59 $ 3.21

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.