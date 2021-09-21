Survey pinpoints cheapest diesel in Santa Fe
(SANTA FE, NM) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.47 if you’re buying diesel in Santa Fe, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Santa Fe area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.12, at Speedway at 4354 Cerrillos Rd. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.59, listed at Sunrise Country Store at 52 Old Las Vegas Hwy.
The average price across the greater Santa Fe area was $3.29, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.07
$3.32
$3.57
$3.12
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.06
$3.41
$3.55
$3.16
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.06
$3.31
$3.56
$3.17
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.40
$3.65
$3.17
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.45
$3.69
$3.17
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.12
$3.34
$3.59
$3.21
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0