Thirsty truck? Here's Manchester's cheapest diesel
(MANCHESTER, NH) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.36 if you’re buying diesel in Manchester, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Manchester area on Tuesday, found that Budget Gas at 1883 Elm St had the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.89 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Irving at 86 W River Rd, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.25
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.08, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.89
$3.14
$3.24
$2.89
|card
card$2.94
$3.19
$3.29
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$--
$--
$--
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.79
$2.99
$3.19
$2.89
|card
card$2.84
$3.04
$3.24
$2.94
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$3.17
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.27
$3.39
$2.95
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.94
$3.19
$3.29
$2.95
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
