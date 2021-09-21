Thirsty truck? Here's Manchester's cheapest diesel

(MANCHESTER, NH) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.36 if you’re buying diesel in Manchester, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Manchester area on Tuesday, found that Budget Gas at 1883 Elm St had the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.89 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Irving at 86 W River Rd, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.25

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.08, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Budget Gas 1883 Elm St , Manchester

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.89 $ 3.14 $ 3.24 $ 2.89 card card $ 2.94 $ 3.19 $ 3.29 $ 2.89

City Fuel 67 Willow St, Manchester

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 2.89

Budget Gas 445 S Willow St, Manchester

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.79 $ 2.99 $ 3.19 $ 2.89 card card $ 2.84 $ 3.04 $ 3.24 $ 2.94

BJ's 200 John E Devine Dr, Manchester

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ 3.17 $ 2.89

Heavens Gas 234 Mammoth Rd, Manchester

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.27 $ 3.39 $ 2.95

Heavens Gas 381 Boynton St, Bedford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ 3.19 $ 3.29 $ 2.95

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.