Local price review shows Davenport diesel price, cheapest station

(DAVENPORT, IA) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.94 depending on where in Davenport they fuel up.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Davenport area on Tuesday, found that Murphy USA at 5805 Elmore Avehad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.75 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh at 2810 18Th Ave, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.69

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.29, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Murphy USA 5805 Elmore Ave, Davenport

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ 3.10 $ 3.55 $ 2.75

BP 3622 Hickory Grove Rd, Davenport

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.03 $ -- $ -- $ 3.03

Kwik Star 1650 W Kimberly Rd, Davenport

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ 3.59 $ 3.09

Murphy USA 3315 W Kimberly Rd, Davenport

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.73 $ 3.06 $ 3.46 $ 3.09

Sub Xpress & Gas 4300 W Locust St, Davenport

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ 2.85 $ -- $ 3.10 card card $ -- $ 2.90 $ -- $ 3.15

BP 2747 Rockingham Rd, Davenport

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.