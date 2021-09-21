CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Davenport, IA

Local price review shows Davenport diesel price, cheapest station

Davenport Digest
Davenport Digest
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pGh7p_0c3CgUJx00

(DAVENPORT, IA) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.94 depending on where in Davenport they fuel up.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Davenport area on Tuesday, found that Murphy USA at 5805 Elmore Avehad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.75 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh at 2810 18Th Ave, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.69

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.29, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Murphy USA

5805 Elmore Ave, Davenport
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$3.10
$3.55
$2.75

BP

3622 Hickory Grove Rd, Davenport
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.03
$--
$--
$3.03

Kwik Star

1650 W Kimberly Rd, Davenport
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$3.59
$3.09

Murphy USA

3315 W Kimberly Rd, Davenport
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.73
$3.06
$3.46
$3.09

Sub Xpress & Gas

4300 W Locust St, Davenport
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$--
$2.85
$--
$3.10
card
card$--
$2.90
$--
$3.15

BP

2747 Rockingham Rd, Davenport
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$--
$--
$--
$3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
PHX Sun-Times

Local price review shows cheapest diesel in Phoenix

(PHOENIX, AZ) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $1.00 if you’re buying diesel in Phoenix, according to a recent price survey. The title of cheapest station in the Phoenix area went to Exxon at 3202 E Van Buren St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.89 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.89, at Shell at 3444 S 40Th St, the survey found:
PHOENIX, AZ
San Jose Sentinel

San Jose diesel prices: Comparison shows cheapest station saves $0.90

(SAN JOSE, CA) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.90 if you’re buying diesel in San Jose, according to a recent price survey. The survey looked at prices across the greater San Jose area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.99, at Moe's Stop at 1948 Camden Ave. By comparison, the most expensive was $4.89, listed at Rotten Robbie at 370 E Hamilton Ave.
SAN JOSE, CA
Davenport Digest

Davenport Digest

Davenport, IA
70
Followers
273
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

With Davenport Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy