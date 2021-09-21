Survey pinpoints cheapest diesel in Idaho Falls
(IDAHO FALLS, ID) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.42 if you’re buying diesel in Idaho Falls, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Idaho Falls area on Tuesday, found that Costco at 2495 E Lincoln Rdhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.49 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Flying J at 6485 Overland Dr, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.91
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.76, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.44
$--
$3.91
$3.49
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.57
$3.73
$3.88
$3.59
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.58
$3.88
$4.18
$3.64
|card
card$3.63
$3.93
$4.23
$3.69
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.62
$3.72
$3.92
$3.64
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.62
$3.72
$3.92
$3.64
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.63
$3.78
$3.93
$3.65
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
