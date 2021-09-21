Survey pinpoints cheapest diesel in Idaho Falls

(IDAHO FALLS, ID) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.42 if you’re buying diesel in Idaho Falls, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Idaho Falls area on Tuesday, found that Costco at 2495 E Lincoln Rdhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.49 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Flying J at 6485 Overland Dr, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.91

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.76, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Costco 2495 E Lincoln Rd, Idaho Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.44 $ -- $ 3.91 $ 3.49

Walmart 1201 S 25Th E, Idaho Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.57 $ 3.73 $ 3.88 $ 3.59

Sinclair 3607 N Yellowstone Hwy, Idaho Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.58 $ 3.88 $ 4.18 $ 3.64 card card $ 3.63 $ 3.93 $ 4.23 $ 3.69

Maverik 1663 N Ammon Road, Idaho Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.62 $ 3.72 $ 3.92 $ 3.64

Exxon 1716 N Ammon Rd, Lincoln

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.62 $ 3.72 $ 3.92 $ 3.64

Walmart 510 S Utah Ave, Idaho Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.63 $ 3.78 $ 3.93 $ 3.65

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.