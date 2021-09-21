CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Survey pinpoints cheapest diesel in Idaho Falls

 9 days ago
(IDAHO FALLS, ID) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.42 if you’re buying diesel in Idaho Falls, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Idaho Falls area on Tuesday, found that Costco at 2495 E Lincoln Rdhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.49 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Flying J at 6485 Overland Dr, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.91

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.76, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Costco

2495 E Lincoln Rd, Idaho Falls
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.44
$--
$3.91
$3.49

Walmart

1201 S 25Th E, Idaho Falls
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.57
$3.73
$3.88
$3.59

Sinclair

3607 N Yellowstone Hwy, Idaho Falls
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.58
$3.88
$4.18
$3.64
card
card$3.63
$3.93
$4.23
$3.69

Maverik

1663 N Ammon Road, Idaho Falls
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.62
$3.72
$3.92
$3.64

Exxon

1716 N Ammon Rd, Lincoln
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.62
$3.72
$3.92
$3.64

Walmart

510 S Utah Ave, Idaho Falls
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.63
$3.78
$3.93
$3.65

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

