Local price review shows Elgin diesel price, cheapest station
(ELGIN, IL) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.30 if you’re buying diesel in Elgin, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Elgin area on Tuesday, found that Mobil at 421 E Main Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.19 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Thorntons at 2171 S 8Th St, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.49
The average price across the greater Elgin area was $3.34, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.15
$--
$--
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.49
$3.73
$4.36
$3.25
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.49
$3.87
$4.27
$3.27
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.43
$3.83
$4.33
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.45
$3.73
$4.23
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.45
$3.85
$4.35
$3.29
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0