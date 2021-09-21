Local price review shows Elgin diesel price, cheapest station

(ELGIN, IL) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.30 if you’re buying diesel in Elgin, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Elgin area on Tuesday, found that Mobil at 421 E Main Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.19 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Thorntons at 2171 S 8Th St, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.49

The average price across the greater Elgin area was $3.34, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Mobil 421 E Main St, East Dundee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

BP 1100 W Stearns Rd, Bartlett

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.49 $ 3.73 $ 4.36 $ 3.25

Mobil 7 Sutton Rd, Bartlett

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.49 $ 3.87 $ 4.27 $ 3.27

Shell 300 S State St, Elgin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.43 $ 3.83 $ 4.33 $ 3.29

Marathon 72 Kimball St, Elgin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.45 $ 3.73 $ 4.23 $ 3.29

Exxon 1032 Larkin Ave, Elgin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.45 $ 3.85 $ 4.35 $ 3.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.