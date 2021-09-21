Survey pinpoints Wichita Falls's cheapest diesel

(WICHITA FALLS, TX) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.60 depending on where in Wichita Falls they fuel up.

The title of cheapest station in the Wichita Falls area went to United Express at 2522 Old Iowa Park Rd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.85 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.45, at Flying J at 2311 Jacksboro Hwy , the survey found:

The average price across the greater Wichita Falls area was $3.04, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

United Express 2522 Old Iowa Park Rd, Wichita Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 3.01 $ 3.31 $ 2.85

United Express 4500 Jacksboro Hwy, Wichita Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.71 $ 3.01 $ 3.31 $ 2.86

Murphy USA 2311 Airport Dr, Wichita Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.68 $ -- $ -- $ 2.86

Murphy USA 1530 Archer City Hwy, Wichita Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.70 $ 3.00 $ 3.30 $ 2.86

Alon 1136 Central Fwy, Wichita Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.71 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89

Valero 2200 Southwest Pkwy, Wichita Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.21 $ 3.39 $ 2.89

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.