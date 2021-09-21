Toms River diesel prices: Comparison shows where to save $0.59 per gallon
(TOMS RIVER, NJ) You could be saving up to $0.59 per gallon on diesel in Toms River, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Toms River area went to Pasmel at 103 Atlantic City Blvd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.25 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.84, at Exxon at 851 Nj-37 W, the survey found:
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.40, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$3.49
$3.69
$3.25
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.15
$--
$--
$3.33
|card
card$3.25
$--
$--
$3.33
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.17
$3.63
$3.73
$3.35
|card
card$3.23
$3.69
$3.79
$3.35
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$3.63
$3.73
$3.35
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.23
$3.53
$3.73
$3.35
|card
card$3.29
$3.59
$3.79
$3.35
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.23
$3.67
$3.77
$3.36
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
