CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Toms River, NJ

Toms River diesel prices: Comparison shows where to save $0.59 per gallon

Toms River Post
Toms River Post
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HZoxP_0c3CgMVN00

(TOMS RIVER, NJ) You could be saving up to $0.59 per gallon on diesel in Toms River, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Toms River area went to Pasmel at 103 Atlantic City Blvd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.25 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.84, at Exxon at 851 Nj-37 W, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.40, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Pasmel

103 Atlantic City Blvd, Bayville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$3.49
$3.69
$3.25

Tommie Vee's Auto Repair Shop

281 Nj-37 E, Toms River
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.15
$--
$--
$3.33
card
card$3.25
$--
$--
$3.33

Delta

247 Nj-37, Toms River
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.17
$3.63
$3.73
$3.35
card
card$3.23
$3.69
$3.79
$3.35

Wawa

1725 Hooper Ave, Toms River
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$3.63
$3.73
$3.35

Exxon

1900 Hooper Ave, Toms River
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.23
$3.53
$3.73
$3.35
card
card$3.29
$3.59
$3.79
$3.35

Wawa

1166 Fischer Blvd, Toms River
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.23
$3.67
$3.77
$3.36

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Saratoga Post

Survey of Saratoga diesel prices shows where to save $0.90 per gallon

(SARATOGA, CA) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.90 in the greater Saratoga area, according to a recent price survey. The survey, which looked at prices across the Saratoga area on Tuesday, found that Moe's Stop at 1948 Camden Avehad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.99 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Rotten Robbie at 370 E Hamilton Ave, which listed a per-gallon price of $4.89.
SARATOGA, CA
The Saratoga Post

Saratoga diesel prices: Comparison shows where to save $0.90 per gallon

(SARATOGA, CA) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.90 if you’re buying diesel in Saratoga, according to a recent price survey. The survey, which looked at prices across the Saratoga area on Tuesday, found that Homestead Car Wash & Gas at 3500 Homestead Rdhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.99 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Rotten Robbie at 370 E Hamilton Ave, which listed a per-gallon price of $4.89.
SARATOGA, CA
Toms River Post

Toms River Post

Toms River, NJ
56
Followers
270
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

With Toms River Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy