Toms River diesel prices: Comparison shows where to save $0.59 per gallon

(TOMS RIVER, NJ) You could be saving up to $0.59 per gallon on diesel in Toms River, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Toms River area went to Pasmel at 103 Atlantic City Blvd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.25 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.84, at Exxon at 851 Nj-37 W, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.40, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Pasmel 103 Atlantic City Blvd, Bayville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.69 $ 3.25

Tommie Vee's Auto Repair Shop 281 Nj-37 E, Toms River

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.15 $ -- $ -- $ 3.33 card card $ 3.25 $ -- $ -- $ 3.33

Delta 247 Nj-37, Toms River

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.17 $ 3.63 $ 3.73 $ 3.35 card card $ 3.23 $ 3.69 $ 3.79 $ 3.35

Wawa 1725 Hooper Ave, Toms River

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.63 $ 3.73 $ 3.35

Exxon 1900 Hooper Ave, Toms River

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.23 $ 3.53 $ 3.73 $ 3.35 card card $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.79 $ 3.35

Wawa 1166 Fischer Blvd, Toms River

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.23 $ 3.67 $ 3.77 $ 3.36

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.