Jackson, MI

Local price review shows diesel prices around Jackson

Jackson Digest
 9 days ago
(JACKSON, MI) Savings of as much as $0.21 per gallon on diesel were available in the Jackson area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Jackson area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.18, at Sunoco at 3501 Page Ave. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.39, listed at Shell at 1000 W Parnall Rd.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.26, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Sunoco

3501 Page Ave, Michigan Center
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$--
$3.48
$--
$3.18

Marathon

6100 Ann Arbor Rd, Jackson
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.07
$3.37
$3.77
$3.19

Admiral

846 N West Ave, Jackson
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.01
$3.38
$3.68
$3.24

Speedway

608 N Wisner St, Jackson
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.06
$3.36
$3.66
$3.24

Kroger

1100 W Argyle St, Jackson
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.07
$3.44
$3.70
$3.24

CITGO

918 N Wisner St, Jackson
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.07
$3.42
$3.71
$3.24

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Jackson Digest

