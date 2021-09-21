Local price review shows diesel prices around Jackson
(JACKSON, MI) Savings of as much as $0.21 per gallon on diesel were available in the Jackson area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Jackson area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.18, at Sunoco at 3501 Page Ave. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.39, listed at Shell at 1000 W Parnall Rd.
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.26, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$--
$3.48
$--
$3.18
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.07
$3.37
$3.77
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.01
$3.38
$3.68
$3.24
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.06
$3.36
$3.66
$3.24
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.07
$3.44
$3.70
$3.24
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.07
$3.42
$3.71
$3.24
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
