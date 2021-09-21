Local price review shows diesel prices around Jackson

(JACKSON, MI) Savings of as much as $0.21 per gallon on diesel were available in the Jackson area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Jackson area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.18, at Sunoco at 3501 Page Ave. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.39, listed at Shell at 1000 W Parnall Rd.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.26, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Sunoco 3501 Page Ave, Michigan Center

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ -- $ 3.48 $ -- $ 3.18

Marathon 6100 Ann Arbor Rd, Jackson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.07 $ 3.37 $ 3.77 $ 3.19

Admiral 846 N West Ave, Jackson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.01 $ 3.38 $ 3.68 $ 3.24

Speedway 608 N Wisner St, Jackson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.06 $ 3.36 $ 3.66 $ 3.24

Kroger 1100 W Argyle St, Jackson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.07 $ 3.44 $ 3.70 $ 3.24

CITGO 918 N Wisner St, Jackson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.07 $ 3.42 $ 3.71 $ 3.24

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.