Diesel price update: Survey pinpoints Provo's cheapest

(PROVO, UT) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.56 in the greater Provo area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Provo area on Tuesday, found that Exxon at 185 W 400 Nhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.49 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Flying J at 1460 N 1750 W, which listed a per-gallon price of $4.05

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.65, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Exxon 185 W 400 N, Orem

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.64 $ -- $ -- $ 3.49

Maverik 24 South Geneva Road, Vineyard

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.64 $ 3.84 $ 4.04 $ 3.49

Maverik 795 So State Street, Orem

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.64 $ 3.84 $ 4.04 $ 3.57

7-Eleven 110 W Center St, Orem

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.64 $ 3.85 $ 4.05 $ 3.57

Holiday 290 W Center St, Orem

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.64 $ -- $ -- $ 3.57

Shell 516 N State St, Orem

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.57 card card $ 3.69 $ -- $ 4.04 $ 3.62

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.