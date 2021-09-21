Diesel price update: Survey pinpoints Provo's cheapest
(PROVO, UT) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.56 in the greater Provo area, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Provo area on Tuesday, found that Exxon at 185 W 400 Nhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.49 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Flying J at 1460 N 1750 W, which listed a per-gallon price of $4.05
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.65, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.64
$--
$--
$3.49
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.64
$3.84
$4.04
$3.49
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.64
$3.84
$4.04
$3.57
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.64
$3.85
$4.05
$3.57
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.64
$--
$--
$3.57
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$3.57
|card
card$3.69
$--
$4.04
$3.62
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
