Provo, UT

Diesel price update: Survey pinpoints Provo's cheapest

Provo Post
 9 days ago
(PROVO, UT) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.56 in the greater Provo area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Provo area on Tuesday, found that Exxon at 185 W 400 Nhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.49 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Flying J at 1460 N 1750 W, which listed a per-gallon price of $4.05

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.65, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Exxon

185 W 400 N, Orem
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.64
$--
$--
$3.49

Maverik

24 South Geneva Road, Vineyard
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.64
$3.84
$4.04
$3.49

Maverik

795 So State Street, Orem
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.64
$3.84
$4.04
$3.57

7-Eleven

110 W Center St, Orem
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.64
$3.85
$4.05
$3.57

Holiday

290 W Center St, Orem
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.64
$--
$--
$3.57

Shell

516 N State St, Orem
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$3.57
card
card$3.69
$--
$4.04
$3.62

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Provo Post

With Provo Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

