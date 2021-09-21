Bloomington diesel price check shows where to save $0.35 per gallon
(BLOOMINGTON, IN) Savings of as much as $0.35 per gallon on diesel were available in the Bloomington area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Bloomington area on Tuesday, found that Circle K at 1115 S Walnut Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.25 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Speedway at 2700 N Walnut St, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.6
The average price across the greater Bloomington area was $3.36, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.25
$3.55
$3.95
$3.25
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.25
$3.75
$--
$3.25
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.25
$3.55
$3.85
$3.25
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.25
$3.55
$3.85
$3.25
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.25
$3.55
$3.85
$3.35
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.22
$3.52
$3.82
$3.35
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
