Bloomington diesel price check shows where to save $0.35 per gallon

(BLOOMINGTON, IN) Savings of as much as $0.35 per gallon on diesel were available in the Bloomington area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Bloomington area on Tuesday, found that Circle K at 1115 S Walnut Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.25 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Speedway at 2700 N Walnut St, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.6

The average price across the greater Bloomington area was $3.36, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Circle K 1115 S Walnut St, Bloomington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.25 $ 3.55 $ 3.95 $ 3.25

Sunoco 1602 S Walnut St, Bloomington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.25 $ 3.75 $ -- $ 3.25

Marathon 2601 S Walnut St, Bloomington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.25 $ 3.55 $ 3.85 $ 3.25

CITGO 5337 S Old In-37, Bloomington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.25 $ 3.55 $ 3.85 $ 3.25

Marathon 1560 W Bloomfield Rd, Bloomington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.25 $ 3.55 $ 3.85 $ 3.35

On The Way 2801 S Rogers St, Bloomington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.22 $ 3.52 $ 3.82 $ 3.35

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.