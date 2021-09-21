Lake Charles diesel prices: $0.42/gallon savings at Lake Charles's cheapest station
(LAKE CHARLES, LA) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.42 depending on where in Lake Charles they fuel up.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Lake Charles area on Tuesday, found that Sam's Club at 2025 Sam’S Wayhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.67 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Conoco at 4098 Ryan St, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.09
The average price across the greater Lake Charles area was $2.90, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.68
$--
$--
$2.67
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.67
$--
$--
$2.73
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.71
$2.96
$3.21
$2.77
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.64
$3.19
$3.49
$2.79
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$3.14
$3.54
$2.79
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$2.99
$3.29
$2.79
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 06:02 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
