Lake Charles, LA

Lake Charles diesel prices: $0.42/gallon savings at Lake Charles's cheapest station

 9 days ago
(LAKE CHARLES, LA) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.42 depending on where in Lake Charles they fuel up.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Lake Charles area on Tuesday, found that Sam's Club at 2025 Sam’S Wayhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.67 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Conoco at 4098 Ryan St, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.09

The average price across the greater Lake Charles area was $2.90, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Sam's Club

2025 Sam’S Way, Lake Charles
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.68
$--
$--
$2.67

Walmart Neighborhood Market

2011 Ryan St, Lake Charles
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.67
$--
$--
$2.73

Murphy USA

3441 Nelson Rd, Lake Charles
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.71
$2.96
$3.21
$2.77

Smoker's Heaven

1028 Belden St, Lake Charles
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.64
$3.19
$3.49
$2.79

Valero

3302 Ernest St, Lake Charles
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.14
$3.54
$2.79

Sunoco

3201 Gestner Memorial Dr, Lake Charles
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$2.99
$3.29
$2.79

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 06:02 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
IN THIS ARTICLE
Lake Charles, LA
ABOUT

With Lake Charles Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

