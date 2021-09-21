Lake Charles diesel prices: $0.42/gallon savings at Lake Charles's cheapest station

(LAKE CHARLES, LA) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.42 depending on where in Lake Charles they fuel up.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Lake Charles area on Tuesday, found that Sam's Club at 2025 Sam’S Wayhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.67 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Conoco at 4098 Ryan St, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.09

The average price across the greater Lake Charles area was $2.90, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Sam's Club 2025 Sam’S Way, Lake Charles

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.68 $ -- $ -- $ 2.67

Walmart Neighborhood Market 2011 Ryan St, Lake Charles

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.67 $ -- $ -- $ 2.73

Murphy USA 3441 Nelson Rd, Lake Charles

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.71 $ 2.96 $ 3.21 $ 2.77

Smoker's Heaven 1028 Belden St, Lake Charles

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.64 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 2.79

Valero 3302 Ernest St, Lake Charles

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.14 $ 3.54 $ 2.79

Sunoco 3201 Gestner Memorial Dr, Lake Charles

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 2.79

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 06:02 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.