Diesel lookout: The cheapest fill-up in Rochester

(ROCHESTER, MN) You could be saving up to $0.19 per gallon on diesel in Rochester, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Rochester area on Tuesday, found that Throndson Oil at 2525 Schuster Ln Nwhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.1 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Kwik Trip at 1350 Salem Rd Sw, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.29

The average price across the greater Rochester area was $3.26, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Throndson Oil 2525 Schuster Ln Nw, Rochester

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.11 $ 3.49 $ 3.10

Kwik Trip 6413 Bandel Rd Nw, Rochester

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ 3.79 $ 3.17

Kwik Trip 3520 Sarah Pl Nw, Rochester

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ 3.79 $ 3.18

Sinclair 205 6Th St Sw, Rochester

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.29 $ 3.49 $ 3.19

Hy-Vee 4221 W Circle Dr Nw, Rochester

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ -- $ 3.19

Kwik Trip 3111 Wellner Dr Ne, Rochester

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ 3.79 $ 3.24

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.