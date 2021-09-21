Diesel lookout: The cheapest fill-up in Rochester
(ROCHESTER, MN) You could be saving up to $0.19 per gallon on diesel in Rochester, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Rochester area on Tuesday, found that Throndson Oil at 2525 Schuster Ln Nwhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.1 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Kwik Trip at 1350 Salem Rd Sw, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.29
The average price across the greater Rochester area was $3.26, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.11
$3.49
$3.10
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$--
$3.79
$3.17
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$--
$3.79
$3.18
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.29
$3.49
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.39
$--
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$--
$3.79
$3.24
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
