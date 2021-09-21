CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

Survey of Abilene diesel prices reveals $0.48 savings at cheapest station

Abilene Dispatch
Abilene Dispatch
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3girYB_0c3CgERZ00

(ABILENE, TX) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.48 if you’re buying diesel in Abilene, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Abilene area went to Sam's Club at 5550 S Clack St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.81 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.29, at Alon at 1458 S Treadaway Blvd, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Abilene area was $2.99, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Sam's Club

5550 S Clack St, Abilene
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.64
$--
$2.99
$2.81

Walmart Neighborhood Market

1537 Ambler Ave, Abilene
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.57
$2.82
$2.97
$2.83

Alon

2101 W Stamford St, Abilene
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.57
$2.97
$3.27
$2.85

Alon

4142 N Clack St, Impact
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.57
$--
$--
$2.88

United Express

2160 Pine St, Abilene
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.59
$2.94
$3.29
$2.89

Sunoco

4057 Sl-322, Abilene
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$--
$--
$2.89

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

