Survey of Abilene diesel prices reveals $0.48 savings at cheapest station

(ABILENE, TX) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.48 if you’re buying diesel in Abilene, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Abilene area went to Sam's Club at 5550 S Clack St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.81 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.29, at Alon at 1458 S Treadaway Blvd, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Abilene area was $2.99, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Sam's Club 5550 S Clack St, Abilene

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.64 $ -- $ 2.99 $ 2.81

Walmart Neighborhood Market 1537 Ambler Ave, Abilene

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.57 $ 2.82 $ 2.97 $ 2.83

Alon 2101 W Stamford St, Abilene

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.57 $ 2.97 $ 3.27 $ 2.85

Alon 4142 N Clack St, Impact

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.57 $ -- $ -- $ 2.88

United Express 2160 Pine St, Abilene

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.59 $ 2.94 $ 3.29 $ 2.89

Sunoco 4057 Sl-322, Abilene

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.