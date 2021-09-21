Survey of Abilene diesel prices reveals $0.48 savings at cheapest station
(ABILENE, TX) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.48 if you’re buying diesel in Abilene, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Abilene area went to Sam's Club at 5550 S Clack St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.81 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.29, at Alon at 1458 S Treadaway Blvd, the survey found:
The average price across the greater Abilene area was $2.99, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.64
$--
$2.99
$2.81
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.57
$2.82
$2.97
$2.83
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.57
$2.97
$3.27
$2.85
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.57
$--
$--
$2.88
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.59
$2.94
$3.29
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$--
$--
$2.89
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0