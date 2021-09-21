CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redding, CA

Redding diesel price check reveals $0.81 savings at cheapest station

Redding News Flash
Redding News Flash
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eYnpY_0c3CgDYq00

(REDDING, CA) Savings of as much as $0.81 per gallon on diesel were available in the Redding area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Redding area went to Fast Stop Mini Mart at 3101 S Market St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.98 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $4.79, at Chevron at 1650 Hilltop Dr, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $4.41, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Fast Stop Mini Mart

3101 S Market St, Redding
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.93
$4.13
$4.23
$3.98

Clear Creek Market

7036 Westside Rd, Redding
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.89
$3.99
$4.19
$4.12

Win-River Mini Mart

2415 S Bonnyview Rd, Redding
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.09
$4.19
$4.29
$4.15
card
card$4.19
$4.29
$4.39
$4.25

Valero

1220 Shasta St, Redding
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.21
$4.41
$4.61
$4.19
card
card$4.29
$4.49
$4.69
$4.27

Vasu Gas & Food

1120 Hartnell Ave, Redding
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.09
$4.33
$4.43
$4.19

ARCO

4670 Churn Creek Rd, Redding
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.15
$4.35
$4.55
$4.21

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:32 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Redding, CA
ABOUT

With Redding News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

