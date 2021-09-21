Redding diesel price check reveals $0.81 savings at cheapest station

(REDDING, CA) Savings of as much as $0.81 per gallon on diesel were available in the Redding area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Redding area went to Fast Stop Mini Mart at 3101 S Market St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.98 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $4.79, at Chevron at 1650 Hilltop Dr, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $4.41, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Fast Stop Mini Mart 3101 S Market St, Redding

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.93 $ 4.13 $ 4.23 $ 3.98

Clear Creek Market 7036 Westside Rd, Redding

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.89 $ 3.99 $ 4.19 $ 4.12

Win-River Mini Mart 2415 S Bonnyview Rd, Redding

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.09 $ 4.19 $ 4.29 $ 4.15 card card $ 4.19 $ 4.29 $ 4.39 $ 4.25

Valero 1220 Shasta St, Redding

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.21 $ 4.41 $ 4.61 $ 4.19 card card $ 4.29 $ 4.49 $ 4.69 $ 4.27

Vasu Gas & Food 1120 Hartnell Ave, Redding

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.09 $ 4.33 $ 4.43 $ 4.19

ARCO 4670 Churn Creek Rd, Redding

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.15 $ 4.35 $ 4.55 $ 4.21

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:32 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.