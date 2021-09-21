Redding diesel price check reveals $0.81 savings at cheapest station
(REDDING, CA) Savings of as much as $0.81 per gallon on diesel were available in the Redding area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Redding area went to Fast Stop Mini Mart at 3101 S Market St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.98 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $4.79, at Chevron at 1650 Hilltop Dr, the survey found:
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $4.41, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.93
$4.13
$4.23
$3.98
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.89
$3.99
$4.19
$4.12
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.09
$4.19
$4.29
$4.15
|card
card$4.19
$4.29
$4.39
$4.25
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.21
$4.41
$4.61
$4.19
|card
card$4.29
$4.49
$4.69
$4.27
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.09
$4.33
$4.43
$4.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.15
$4.35
$4.55
$4.21
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:32 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0