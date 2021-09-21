CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Billings, MT

Local price review shows diesel prices around Billings

Billings News Flash
Billings News Flash
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xQLIg_0c3CgCg700

(BILLINGS, MT) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.33 if you’re buying diesel in Billings, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Billings area on Tuesday, found that Costco at 2290 King Ave Whad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.06 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Cenex at 1544 Broadwater Ave, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.39

The average price across the greater Billings area was $3.32, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Costco

2290 King Ave W, Billings
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.04
$--
$3.39
$3.06

Sam's Club

4420 King Ave E, Billings
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.04
$--
$3.39
$3.13

Conoco

1030 Us-87 E, Lockwood
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$3.34
$3.69
$3.28

Conoco

1221 Wicks Ln, Billings Heights
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$3.39
$3.59
$3.29

Conoco

1240 S 27Th St, Billings
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$3.49
$3.69
$3.34

Cenex

236 Main St, Billings Heights
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$3.59
$3.96
$3.34

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Portland Report

Portland diesel price check reveals $0.89 savings at cheapest station

(PORTLAND, OR) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.89 if you’re buying diesel in Portland, according to a recent price survey. The survey, which looked at prices across the Portland area on Tuesday, found that Jay's Garage at 724 Se Morrison Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.2 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Chevron at 4719 Ne Sandy Blvd, which listed a per-gallon price of $4.09.
PORTLAND, OR
The Dallasite

Local price review shows diesel prices around Dallas

(DALLAS, TX) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.57 in the greater Dallas area, according to a recent price survey. The survey, which looked at prices across the Dallas area on Tuesday, found that Conoco at 3308 Ft Worth Avehad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.73 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Chevron at 1607 Regal Row, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.3.
DALLAS, TX
Billings News Flash

Billings News Flash

Billings, MT
152
Followers
275
Post
18K+
Views
ABOUT

With Billings News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy