Local price review shows diesel prices around Billings
(BILLINGS, MT) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.33 if you’re buying diesel in Billings, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Billings area on Tuesday, found that Costco at 2290 King Ave Whad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.06 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Cenex at 1544 Broadwater Ave, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.39
The average price across the greater Billings area was $3.32, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.04
$--
$3.39
$3.06
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.04
$--
$3.39
$3.13
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$3.34
$3.69
$3.28
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$3.39
$3.59
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$3.49
$3.69
$3.34
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$3.59
$3.96
$3.34
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
