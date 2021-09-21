Local price review shows diesel prices around Billings

(BILLINGS, MT) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.33 if you’re buying diesel in Billings, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Billings area on Tuesday, found that Costco at 2290 King Ave Whad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.06 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Cenex at 1544 Broadwater Ave, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.39

The average price across the greater Billings area was $3.32, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Costco 2290 King Ave W, Billings

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ -- $ 3.39 $ 3.06

Sam's Club 4420 King Ave E, Billings

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ -- $ 3.39 $ 3.13

Conoco 1030 Us-87 E, Lockwood

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.34 $ 3.69 $ 3.28

Conoco 1221 Wicks Ln, Billings Heights

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.39 $ 3.59 $ 3.29

Conoco 1240 S 27Th St, Billings

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.69 $ 3.34

Cenex 236 Main St, Billings Heights

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.59 $ 3.96 $ 3.34

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.