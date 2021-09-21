CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local price review shows cheapest diesel in Bellingham

Bellingham Dispatch
 9 days ago
(BELLINGHAM, WA) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.56 in the greater Bellingham area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Bellingham area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.23, at Meridian Liquor Store at 4209 Meridian St . By comparison, the most expensive was $3.79, listed at Chevron at 1008 W Holly St.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.45, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Meridian Liquor Store

4209 Meridian St , Bellingham
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.27
$--
$--
$3.23
card
card$3.37
$--
$--
$3.33

Costco

4125 Arctic Ave, Bellingham
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.26
$--
$3.69
$3.23

Fred Meyer

1225 W Bakerview Rd, Bellingham
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.45
$--
$3.79
$3.27

ARCO

4240 Meridian St, Bellingham
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.33
$--
$--
$3.29
card
card$3.39
$--
$3.79
$3.35

ARCO

3319 Airport Dr, Bellingham
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$3.29
card
card$3.45
$--
$--
$3.39

Chevron

5296 Guide Meridian Rd, Bellingham
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.89
$4.09
$4.29
$3.29
card
card$3.99
$4.19
$--
$3.39

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

