Local price review shows cheapest diesel in Bellingham
(BELLINGHAM, WA) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.56 in the greater Bellingham area, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Bellingham area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.23, at Meridian Liquor Store at 4209 Meridian St . By comparison, the most expensive was $3.79, listed at Chevron at 1008 W Holly St.
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.45, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.27
$--
$--
$3.23
|card
card$3.37
$--
$--
$3.33
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.26
$--
$3.69
$3.23
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.45
$--
$3.79
$3.27
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.33
$--
$--
$3.29
|card
card$3.39
$--
$3.79
$3.35
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$3.29
|card
card$3.45
$--
$--
$3.39
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.89
$4.09
$4.29
$3.29
|card
card$3.99
$4.19
$--
$3.39
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0