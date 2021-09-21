Local price review shows cheapest diesel in Bellingham

(BELLINGHAM, WA) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.56 in the greater Bellingham area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Bellingham area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.23, at Meridian Liquor Store at 4209 Meridian St . By comparison, the most expensive was $3.79, listed at Chevron at 1008 W Holly St.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.45, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Meridian Liquor Store 4209 Meridian St , Bellingham

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.27 $ -- $ -- $ 3.23 card card $ 3.37 $ -- $ -- $ 3.33

Costco 4125 Arctic Ave, Bellingham

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.26 $ -- $ 3.69 $ 3.23

Fred Meyer 1225 W Bakerview Rd, Bellingham

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.45 $ -- $ 3.79 $ 3.27

ARCO 4240 Meridian St, Bellingham

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.33 $ -- $ -- $ 3.29 card card $ 3.39 $ -- $ 3.79 $ 3.35

ARCO 3319 Airport Dr, Bellingham

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.29 card card $ 3.45 $ -- $ -- $ 3.39

Chevron 5296 Guide Meridian Rd, Bellingham

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.89 $ 4.09 $ 4.29 $ 3.29 card card $ 3.99 $ 4.19 $ -- $ 3.39

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.