CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grand Junction, CO

Grand Junction diesel price check reveals $0.72 savings at cheapest station

Grand Junction News Alert
Grand Junction News Alert
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33gwAj_0c3Cg97B00

(GRAND JUNCTION, CO) Savings of as much as $0.72 per gallon on diesel were available in the Grand Junction area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Grand Junction area went to Sam's Club at 1040 Independent Ave, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.19 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.91, at TA Travel Center at 2222 Us 6-50, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Grand Junction area was $3.47, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Sam's Club

1040 Independent Ave, Grand Junction
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.49
$--
$3.82
$3.19

Phillips 66

2525 Broadway, Grand Junction
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.78
$4.05
$4.38
$3.23

Walmart Neighborhood Market

541 Warrior Way, Grand Junction
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.42
$3.72
$3.92
$3.29

Circle K

3202 E Rd, Clifton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.53
$--
$--
$3.33

Maverik

2696 Highway 50, Grand Junction
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.52
$3.72
$3.92
$3.37

Golden Gate Petro

399 29 Rd, Grand Junction
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.52
$3.72
$--
$3.37
card
card$--
$--
$--
$3.43

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Related
Portland Report

Portland diesel price check reveals $0.89 savings at cheapest station

(PORTLAND, OR) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.89 if you’re buying diesel in Portland, according to a recent price survey. The survey, which looked at prices across the Portland area on Tuesday, found that Jay's Garage at 724 Se Morrison Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.2 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Chevron at 4719 Ne Sandy Blvd, which listed a per-gallon price of $4.09.
PORTLAND, OR
Grand Junction News Alert

Grand Junction News Alert

Grand Junction, CO
131
Followers
270
Post
16K+
Views
ABOUT

With Grand Junction News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy