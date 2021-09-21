Grand Junction diesel price check reveals $0.72 savings at cheapest station

(GRAND JUNCTION, CO) Savings of as much as $0.72 per gallon on diesel were available in the Grand Junction area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Grand Junction area went to Sam's Club at 1040 Independent Ave, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.19 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.91, at TA Travel Center at 2222 Us 6-50, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Grand Junction area was $3.47, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Sam's Club 1040 Independent Ave, Grand Junction

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.49 $ -- $ 3.82 $ 3.19

Phillips 66 2525 Broadway, Grand Junction

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.78 $ 4.05 $ 4.38 $ 3.23

Walmart Neighborhood Market 541 Warrior Way, Grand Junction

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.42 $ 3.72 $ 3.92 $ 3.29

Circle K 3202 E Rd, Clifton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.53 $ -- $ -- $ 3.33

Maverik 2696 Highway 50, Grand Junction

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.52 $ 3.72 $ 3.92 $ 3.37

Golden Gate Petro 399 29 Rd, Grand Junction

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.52 $ 3.72 $ -- $ 3.37 card card $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.43

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.