Grand Junction diesel price check reveals $0.72 savings at cheapest station
(GRAND JUNCTION, CO) Savings of as much as $0.72 per gallon on diesel were available in the Grand Junction area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Grand Junction area went to Sam's Club at 1040 Independent Ave, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.19 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.91, at TA Travel Center at 2222 Us 6-50, the survey found:
The average price across the greater Grand Junction area was $3.47, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.49
$--
$3.82
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.78
$4.05
$4.38
$3.23
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.42
$3.72
$3.92
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.53
$--
$--
$3.33
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.52
$3.72
$3.92
$3.37
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.52
$3.72
$--
$3.37
|card
card$--
$--
$--
$3.43
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0