Local price review shows Yakima diesel price, cheapest station
(YAKIMA, WA) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.50 if you’re buying diesel in Yakima, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Yakima area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.49, at ARCO at 1601 W Washington Ave. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.99, listed at Chevron at 6712 Tieton Dr.
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.73, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.45
$3.95
$4.15
$3.49
|card
card$3.55
$--
$--
$3.59
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.69
$3.89
$4.09
$3.55
|card
card$3.79
$3.99
$4.11
$3.65
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.85
$4.29
$4.49
$3.59
|card
card$3.95
$4.39
$4.59
$3.69
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.55
$3.79
$3.99
$3.59
|card
card$3.65
$3.99
$4.19
$3.69
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.69
$--
$--
$3.59
|card
card$3.79
$--
$--
$3.69
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.79
$3.99
$4.29
$3.59
|card
card$3.89
$4.09
$--
$3.69
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
