Local price review shows Yakima diesel price, cheapest station

(YAKIMA, WA) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.50 if you’re buying diesel in Yakima, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Yakima area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.49, at ARCO at 1601 W Washington Ave. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.99, listed at Chevron at 6712 Tieton Dr.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.73, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

ARCO 1601 W Washington Ave, Yakima

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.45 $ 3.95 $ 4.15 $ 3.49 card card $ 3.55 $ -- $ -- $ 3.59

76 1811 Rainier Pl, Union Gap

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.69 $ 3.89 $ 4.09 $ 3.55 card card $ 3.79 $ 3.99 $ 4.11 $ 3.65

Chevron 1001 N 16Th Ave, Yakima

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.85 $ 4.29 $ 4.49 $ 3.59 card card $ 3.95 $ 4.39 $ 4.59 $ 3.69

Liberty 1803 Fruitvale Blvd, Yakima

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.55 $ 3.79 $ 3.99 $ 3.59 card card $ 3.65 $ 3.99 $ 4.19 $ 3.69

76 3922 Fruitvale Blvd, Yakima

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.69 $ -- $ -- $ 3.59 card card $ 3.79 $ -- $ -- $ 3.69

Conoco 3312 Main St , Union Gap

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.79 $ 3.99 $ 4.29 $ 3.59 card card $ 3.89 $ 4.09 $ -- $ 3.69

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.