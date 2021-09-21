Greenville diesel prices: Comparison reveals $0.45 savings at cheapest station

(GREENVILLE, NC) Savings of as much as $0.45 per gallon on diesel were available in the Greenville area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Greenville area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.07, at Walmart Neighborhood Market at 1824 E Arlington Blvd. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.52, listed at Speedway at 715 S Memorial Dr.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.17, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Walmart Neighborhood Market 1824 E Arlington Blvd, Greenville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.07

CITGO 500 S Memorial Dr, Greenville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

BP 1531 Greenville Blvd Se, Greenville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.96 $ 3.39 $ 3.79 $ 3.09

Shell 1900 Greenville Blvd Se, Greenville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.69 $ 3.09

Harris Teeter 1900 E Fire Tower Rd, Greenville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.69 $ 3.09

Walmart Neighborhood Market 697 Regency Blvd, Winterville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.36 $ 3.66 $ 3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:40 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.