Greenville diesel prices: Comparison reveals $0.45 savings at cheapest station
(GREENVILLE, NC) Savings of as much as $0.45 per gallon on diesel were available in the Greenville area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Greenville area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.07, at Walmart Neighborhood Market at 1824 E Arlington Blvd. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.52, listed at Speedway at 715 S Memorial Dr.
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.17, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.49
$3.07
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.97
$--
$--
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.96
$3.39
$3.79
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.69
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.69
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.36
$3.66
$3.09
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:40 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0