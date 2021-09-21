CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville diesel prices: Comparison reveals $0.45 savings at cheapest station

 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=002sTR_0c3Cg7Lj00

(GREENVILLE, NC) Savings of as much as $0.45 per gallon on diesel were available in the Greenville area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Greenville area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.07, at Walmart Neighborhood Market at 1824 E Arlington Blvd. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.52, listed at Speedway at 715 S Memorial Dr.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.17, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Walmart Neighborhood Market

1824 E Arlington Blvd, Greenville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.49
$3.07

CITGO

500 S Memorial Dr, Greenville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.97
$--
$--
$3.09

BP

1531 Greenville Blvd Se, Greenville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.96
$3.39
$3.79
$3.09

Shell

1900 Greenville Blvd Se, Greenville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.69
$3.09

Harris Teeter

1900 E Fire Tower Rd, Greenville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.69
$3.09

Walmart Neighborhood Market

697 Regency Blvd, Winterville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.36
$3.66
$3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:40 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

