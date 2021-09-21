Survey pinpoints cheapest diesel in Bowling Green
(BOWLING GREEN, KY) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.24 if you’re buying diesel in Bowling Green, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Bowling Green area went to Shell at 1790 Cave Mill Rd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.95 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.19, at Huck's at 104 New Bond Way, the survey found:
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.02, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.95
$--
$3.55
$2.95
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$2.96
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.98
$3.28
$3.58
$2.97
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.29
$--
$2.98
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.34
$3.59
$2.98
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$2.98
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0