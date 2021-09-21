Survey pinpoints cheapest diesel in Bowling Green

(BOWLING GREEN, KY) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.24 if you’re buying diesel in Bowling Green, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Bowling Green area went to Shell at 1790 Cave Mill Rd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.95 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.19, at Huck's at 104 New Bond Way, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.02, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Shell 1790 Cave Mill Rd, Bowling Green

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ 3.55 $ 2.95

Marathon 2229 Nashville Rd, Bowling Green

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 2.96

AM Express 9 677 Three Springs Rd, Bowling Green

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.98 $ 3.28 $ 3.58 $ 2.97

Key Oil Co. 3170 Industrial Dr, Bowling Green

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ -- $ 2.98

Speedway 3208 Scottsville Rd, Bowling Green

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.34 $ 3.59 $ 2.98

Shell 535 Three Springs Rd, Bowling Green

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 2.98

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.