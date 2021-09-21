Survey pinpoints Las Cruces's cheapest diesel
(LAS CRUCES, NM) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.52 in the greater Las Cruces area, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Las Cruces area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.03, at Walmart Neighborhood Market at 150 N Sonoma Ranch Blvd. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.55, listed at Pilot at 2681 W Amador Ave.
The average price across the greater Las Cruces area was $3.15, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.96
$3.29
$3.58
$3.03
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.48
$3.78
$3.06
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.97
$3.01
$3.66
$3.08
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$3.59
$3.99
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$3.69
$3.99
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.09
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
