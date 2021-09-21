Survey pinpoints Las Cruces's cheapest diesel

(LAS CRUCES, NM) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.52 in the greater Las Cruces area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Las Cruces area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.03, at Walmart Neighborhood Market at 150 N Sonoma Ranch Blvd. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.55, listed at Pilot at 2681 W Amador Ave.

The average price across the greater Las Cruces area was $3.15, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Walmart Neighborhood Market 150 N Sonoma Ranch Blvd, Las Cruces

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.96 $ 3.29 $ 3.58 $ 3.03

Murphy Express 3480 Northrise Dr, Las Cruces

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.48 $ 3.78 $ 3.06

Murphy Express 1290 S Valley Dr, Las Cruces

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ 3.01 $ 3.66 $ 3.08

Pic Quik 1501 E Amador Ave, Las Cruces

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.59 $ 3.99 $ 3.09

Circle K 1401 E Lohman Ave, Las Cruces

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.69 $ 3.99 $ 3.09

Marathon 1900 N Main St, Las Cruces

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.