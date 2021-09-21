CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

Survey pinpoints Las Cruces's cheapest diesel

Las Cruces News Beat
Las Cruces News Beat
 9 days ago
(LAS CRUCES, NM) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.52 in the greater Las Cruces area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Las Cruces area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.03, at Walmart Neighborhood Market at 150 N Sonoma Ranch Blvd. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.55, listed at Pilot at 2681 W Amador Ave.

The average price across the greater Las Cruces area was $3.15, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Walmart Neighborhood Market

150 N Sonoma Ranch Blvd, Las Cruces
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.96
$3.29
$3.58
$3.03

Murphy Express

3480 Northrise Dr, Las Cruces
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.48
$3.78
$3.06

Murphy Express

1290 S Valley Dr, Las Cruces
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.97
$3.01
$3.66
$3.08

Pic Quik

1501 E Amador Ave, Las Cruces
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$3.59
$3.99
$3.09

Circle K

1401 E Lohman Ave, Las Cruces
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$3.69
$3.99
$3.09

Marathon

1900 N Main St, Las Cruces
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

