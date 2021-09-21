Diesel price update: Melbourne's cheapest station
(MELBOURNE, FL) You could be saving up to $0.40 per gallon on diesel in Melbourne, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Melbourne area on Tuesday, found that BP at 201 E Eau Gallie Blvdhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.99 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Chevron at 4750 Dixie Hwy, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.39
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.16, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.88
$3.38
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.95
$3.35
$3.55
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$3.17
$3.37
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.08
$3.30
$3.65
$3.07
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.02
$3.42
$3.67
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.07
$--
$--
$3.09
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
