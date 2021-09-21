Diesel price update: Melbourne's cheapest station

(MELBOURNE, FL) You could be saving up to $0.40 per gallon on diesel in Melbourne, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Melbourne area on Tuesday, found that BP at 201 E Eau Gallie Blvdhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.99 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Chevron at 4750 Dixie Hwy, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.39

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.16, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

BP 201 E Eau Gallie Blvd, Indian Harbour Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.88 $ 3.38 $ -- $ 2.99

Sunoco 190 E Eau Gallie Blvd, Melbourne, FL

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.35 $ 3.55 $ 2.99

Murphy Express 1040 E Eau Gallie Blvd, Indian Harbour Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.17 $ 3.37 $ 2.99

Shell 5050 Minton Rd Ne, Palm Bay

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.08 $ 3.30 $ 3.65 $ 3.07

7-Eleven 2980 Atlantic St, Melbourne Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.02 $ 3.42 $ 3.67 $ 3.09

BP 3990 W New Haven Ave, Melbourne

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.07 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.