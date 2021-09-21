CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Melbourne, FL

Diesel price update: Melbourne's cheapest station

Melbourne News Watch
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48OCRj_0c3Cg4hY00

(MELBOURNE, FL) You could be saving up to $0.40 per gallon on diesel in Melbourne, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Melbourne area on Tuesday, found that BP at 201 E Eau Gallie Blvdhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.99 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Chevron at 4750 Dixie Hwy, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.39

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.16, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

BP

201 E Eau Gallie Blvd, Indian Harbour Beach
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.88
$3.38
$--
$2.99

Sunoco

190 E Eau Gallie Blvd, Melbourne, FL
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.95
$3.35
$3.55
$2.99

Murphy Express

1040 E Eau Gallie Blvd, Indian Harbour Beach
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$3.17
$3.37
$2.99

Shell

5050 Minton Rd Ne, Palm Bay
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.08
$3.30
$3.65
$3.07

7-Eleven

2980 Atlantic St, Melbourne Beach
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.02
$3.42
$3.67
$3.09

BP

3990 W New Haven Ave, Melbourne
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.07
$--
$--
$3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

Melbourne News Watch

Melbourne, FL
With Melbourne News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

