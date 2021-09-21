Diesel survey: Updated prices for every Concord station
(CONCORD, NC) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.70 depending on where in Concord they fuel up.
The title of cheapest station in the Concord area went to BP at 185 George W Liles Pkwy Nw, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.99 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.69, at Gail's Mini Mart at 801 Rogers Lake Rd, the survey found:
The average price across the greater Concord area was $3.13, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.49
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.94
$3.39
$3.74
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$3.09
$3.49
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.14
$3.39
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.34
$3.69
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.81
$3.06
$3.31
$3.03
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
