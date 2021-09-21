Diesel survey: Updated prices for every Concord station

(CONCORD, NC) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.70 depending on where in Concord they fuel up.

The title of cheapest station in the Concord area went to BP at 185 George W Liles Pkwy Nw, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.99 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.69, at Gail's Mini Mart at 801 Rogers Lake Rd, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Concord area was $3.13, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

BP 185 George W Liles Pkwy Nw, Concord

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 2.99

Shell 4930 Davidson Hwy, Kannapolis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ 3.39 $ 3.74 $ 2.99

Amoco 5501 Poplar Tent Rd, Concord

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.09 $ 3.49 $ 2.99

QuikTrip 383 George W Liles Pkwy, Concord

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.14 $ 3.39 $ 2.99

Circle K 546 Ashdale Ct, Kannapolis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.34 $ 3.69 $ 2.99

QuikTrip 859 Concord Pkwy S, Concord

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.81 $ 3.06 $ 3.31 $ 3.03

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.