CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saint Augustine, FL

Saint Augustine diesel prices: Comparison shows cheapest station saves $0.20

St. Augustine News Flash
St. Augustine News Flash
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fFD4V_0c3Cg13N00

(SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.20 if you’re buying diesel in Saint Augustine, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Saint Augustine area went to Sunoco at 2199 N Ponce De Leon Blvd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.99 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.19, at Circle K at 715 Fl-207, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Saint Augustine area was $3.12, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Sunoco

2199 N Ponce De Leon Blvd, St Augustine
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.97
$--
$3.59
$2.99

Owens

780 S Ponce De Leon Blvd, St Augustine
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.98
$3.18
$3.48
$2.99

Shell

146 King St, St Augustine
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.98
$--
$--
$3.04

CITGO

1099 S Ponce De Leon Blvd, St Augustine
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.93
$--
$--
$3.05
card
card$2.97
$--
$--
$3.09

Gate

2350 Fl-16, St Augustine
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.08
$3.38
$3.73
$3.14

A1A Discount Beverage

855 Anastasia Blvd, St Augustine
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.29
$3.59
$3.15

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
San Jose Sentinel

San Jose diesel prices: Comparison shows cheapest station saves $0.90

(SAN JOSE, CA) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.90 if you’re buying diesel in San Jose, according to a recent price survey. The survey looked at prices across the greater San Jose area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.99, at Moe's Stop at 1948 Camden Ave. By comparison, the most expensive was $4.89, listed at Rotten Robbie at 370 E Hamilton Ave.
SAN JOSE, CA
St. Augustine News Flash

St. Augustine News Flash

St. Augustine, FL
58
Followers
139
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With St. Augustine News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy