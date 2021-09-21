Saint Augustine diesel prices: Comparison shows cheapest station saves $0.20

(SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.20 if you’re buying diesel in Saint Augustine, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Saint Augustine area went to Sunoco at 2199 N Ponce De Leon Blvd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.99 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.19, at Circle K at 715 Fl-207, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Saint Augustine area was $3.12, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Sunoco 2199 N Ponce De Leon Blvd, St Augustine

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ -- $ 3.59 $ 2.99

Owens 780 S Ponce De Leon Blvd, St Augustine

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.98 $ 3.18 $ 3.48 $ 2.99

Shell 146 King St, St Augustine

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.98 $ -- $ -- $ 3.04

CITGO 1099 S Ponce De Leon Blvd, St Augustine

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.93 $ -- $ -- $ 3.05 card card $ 2.97 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Gate 2350 Fl-16, St Augustine

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.08 $ 3.38 $ 3.73 $ 3.14

A1A Discount Beverage 855 Anastasia Blvd, St Augustine

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.15

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.