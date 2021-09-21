Saint Augustine diesel prices: Comparison shows cheapest station saves $0.20
(SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.20 if you’re buying diesel in Saint Augustine, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Saint Augustine area went to Sunoco at 2199 N Ponce De Leon Blvd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.99 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.19, at Circle K at 715 Fl-207, the survey found:
The average price across the greater Saint Augustine area was $3.12, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.97
$--
$3.59
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.98
$3.18
$3.48
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.98
$--
$--
$3.04
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.93
$--
$--
$3.05
|card
card$2.97
$--
$--
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.08
$3.38
$3.73
$3.14
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.29
$3.59
$3.15
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
