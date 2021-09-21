Myrtle Beach diesel price check shows cheapest station saves $0.33

(MYRTLE BEACH, SC) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.33 if you’re buying diesel in Myrtle Beach, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Myrtle Beach area went to Grab N Go at 3800 Palmetto Point Blvd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.89 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.22, at Circle K at 4999 Carolina Forest Blvd, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Myrtle Beach area was $3.08, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Grab N Go 3800 Palmetto Point Blvd, Socastee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.69 $ 2.89 card card $ 2.94 $ 3.24 $ 3.71 $ 2.94

Circle K 5600 Us-17 Business , Myrtle Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.76 $ 3.05 $ 3.38 $ 2.97 card card $ 2.79 $ 3.21 $ 3.49 $ 3.07

Circle K 4481 Socastee Blvd, Socastee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.79 $ 3.34 $ 3.58 $ 2.98 card card $ 2.89 $ 3.29 $ 3.78 $ 3.08

Shell 1960 Mr Joe White Ave, Myrtle Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.03 $ 3.25 $ 3.70 $ 2.99

Walmart 3915 N Kings Hwy, Myrtle Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.65 $ 2.90 $ 3.14 $ 2.99

Walmart 1705 S Kings Hwy, Myrtle Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.81 $ 3.06 $ 3.31 $ 3.05

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:42 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.