CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Myrtle Beach, SC

Myrtle Beach diesel price check shows cheapest station saves $0.33

Myrtle Beach Times
Myrtle Beach Times
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s5kQe_0c3Cg0Ae00

(MYRTLE BEACH, SC) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.33 if you’re buying diesel in Myrtle Beach, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Myrtle Beach area went to Grab N Go at 3800 Palmetto Point Blvd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.89 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.22, at Circle K at 4999 Carolina Forest Blvd, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Myrtle Beach area was $3.08, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Grab N Go

3800 Palmetto Point Blvd, Socastee
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.89
$3.19
$3.69
$2.89
card
card$2.94
$3.24
$3.71
$2.94

Circle K

5600 Us-17 Business , Myrtle Beach
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.76
$3.05
$3.38
$2.97
card
card$2.79
$3.21
$3.49
$3.07

Circle K

4481 Socastee Blvd, Socastee
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.79
$3.34
$3.58
$2.98
card
card$2.89
$3.29
$3.78
$3.08

Shell

1960 Mr Joe White Ave, Myrtle Beach
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.03
$3.25
$3.70
$2.99

Walmart

3915 N Kings Hwy, Myrtle Beach
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.65
$2.90
$3.14
$2.99

Walmart

1705 S Kings Hwy, Myrtle Beach
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.81
$3.06
$3.31
$3.05

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:42 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Congress approves funding bill hours before shutdown deadline, Biden expected to sign

WASHINGTON — The House and Senate on Thursday passed a stopgap government funding measure to prevent a shutdown, approving the measure hours before the midnight deadline. The House voted 254-175 to advance the measure. Just hours earlier, the Senate voted 65-35 — a display of bipartisanship in both chambers. The bill will now go to President Joe Biden’s desk for his signature.
CONGRESS & COURTS
ABC News

Britney Spears: What to expect from her next conservatorship hearing

Britney Spears' attorney is due in court on Sept. 29 and he said his top priority remains ousting her father, Jamie Spears, from her conservatorship. Jamie Spears has overseen his daughter's finances since the conservatorship was put into place in 2008. He also controlled her personal affairs until 2019, when he stepped down from that role, citing health issues. At that point, professional fiduciary Jodi Montgomery took his place.
CELEBRITIES
CBS News

How the NBA plans to manage unvaccinated players this season

Unvaccinated NBA players will be required to undergo daily COVID-19 testing prior to entering team facilities this season, in addition to lab-based testing on game day, according to a memo stating guidelines that league officials are finalizing with its players' union. The professional basketball league sent a draft of the...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Myrtle Beach, SC
Myrtle Beach, SC
Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Price Check#Gas Prices#Circle K#Sc#Palmetto Point Blvd
The Hill

Here are the 23 species the Interior Department declared extinct

The U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service (USFWS) on Wednesday confirmed the extinction of 22 animal species and one plant that had previously been listed under the Endangered Species Act. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland warned that climate change will exacerbate the conditions that led to their extinction, saying “now is the...
POLITICS
Myrtle Beach Times

Myrtle Beach Times

Myrtle Beach, SC
241
Followers
272
Post
20K+
Views
ABOUT

With Myrtle Beach Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy