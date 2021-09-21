Myrtle Beach diesel price check shows cheapest station saves $0.33
(MYRTLE BEACH, SC) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.33 if you’re buying diesel in Myrtle Beach, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Myrtle Beach area went to Grab N Go at 3800 Palmetto Point Blvd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.89 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.22, at Circle K at 4999 Carolina Forest Blvd, the survey found:
The average price across the greater Myrtle Beach area was $3.08, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.89
$3.19
$3.69
$2.89
|card
card$2.94
$3.24
$3.71
$2.94
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.76
$3.05
$3.38
$2.97
|card
card$2.79
$3.21
$3.49
$3.07
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.79
$3.34
$3.58
$2.98
|card
card$2.89
$3.29
$3.78
$3.08
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.03
$3.25
$3.70
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.65
$2.90
$3.14
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.81
$3.06
$3.31
$3.05
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:42 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
