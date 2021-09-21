Bethlehem diesel cost survey shows cheapest station saves $0.36
(BETHLEHEM, PA) You could be saving up to $0.36 per gallon on diesel in Bethlehem, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Bethlehem area on Tuesday, found that Sam's Club at 901 Airport Center Drhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.36 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Daisy Hill Market at 1848 E Susquehanna St, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.72
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.60, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.18
$--
$3.54
$3.36
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.25
$3.51
$3.71
$3.51
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.35
$3.77
$--
$3.55
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.25
$3.55
$--
$3.55
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.33
$3.75
$--
$3.55
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.35
$3.77
$--
$3.55
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0