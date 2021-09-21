CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bethlehem, PA

Bethlehem diesel cost survey shows cheapest station saves $0.36

Bethlehem News Flash
Bethlehem News Flash
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wUF5B_0c3CfzWZ00

(BETHLEHEM, PA) You could be saving up to $0.36 per gallon on diesel in Bethlehem, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Bethlehem area on Tuesday, found that Sam's Club at 901 Airport Center Drhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.36 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Daisy Hill Market at 1848 E Susquehanna St, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.72

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.60, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Sam's Club

901 Airport Center Dr, Allentown
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.18
$--
$3.54
$3.36

BP

3562 Bath Pike, Bethlehem
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.25
$3.51
$3.71
$3.51

Wawa

741 E Broad St, Bethlehem
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.35
$3.77
$--
$3.55

Shell

1125 W Broad St, Bethlehem
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.25
$3.55
$--
$3.55

Wawa

2525 Easton Ave, Bethlehem
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.33
$3.75
$--
$3.55

Wawa

911 Union Blvd, Allentown
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.35
$3.77
$--
$3.55

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Bethlehem News Flash

Bethlehem News Flash

Bethlehem, PA
109
Followers
274
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

With Bethlehem News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy