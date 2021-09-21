Bethlehem diesel cost survey shows cheapest station saves $0.36

(BETHLEHEM, PA) You could be saving up to $0.36 per gallon on diesel in Bethlehem, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Bethlehem area on Tuesday, found that Sam's Club at 901 Airport Center Drhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.36 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Daisy Hill Market at 1848 E Susquehanna St, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.72

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.60, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Sam's Club 901 Airport Center Dr, Allentown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.18 $ -- $ 3.54 $ 3.36

BP 3562 Bath Pike, Bethlehem

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.25 $ 3.51 $ 3.71 $ 3.51

Wawa 741 E Broad St, Bethlehem

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.35 $ 3.77 $ -- $ 3.55

Shell 1125 W Broad St, Bethlehem

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.25 $ 3.55 $ -- $ 3.55

Wawa 2525 Easton Ave, Bethlehem

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.33 $ 3.75 $ -- $ 3.55

Wawa 911 Union Blvd, Allentown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.35 $ 3.77 $ -- $ 3.55

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.