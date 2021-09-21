Thirsty truck? Here's Chico's cheapest diesel
(CHICO, CA) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.50 in the greater Chico area, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Chico area on Tuesday, found that 76 at 1105 Park Avehad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $4.09 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Valero at 1295 E 8Th St, which listed a per-gallon price of $4.59
The average price across the greater Chico area was $4.35, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$4.09
|card
card$--
$--
$--
$4.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.09
$4.29
$4.39
$4.19
|card
card$4.19
$4.39
$4.49
$4.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.19
$--
$--
$4.19
|card
card$4.29
$--
$--
$4.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.11
$4.32
$4.44
$4.21
|card
card$4.21
$4.42
$4.54
$4.31
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.29
$4.59
$4.69
$4.25
|card
card$4.39
$4.69
$4.79
$4.35
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.17
$4.37
$4.47
$4.27
|card
card$4.27
$4.47
$4.57
$4.37
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0