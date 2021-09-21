Thirsty truck? Here's Chico's cheapest diesel

(CHICO, CA) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.50 in the greater Chico area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Chico area on Tuesday, found that 76 at 1105 Park Avehad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $4.09 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Valero at 1295 E 8Th St, which listed a per-gallon price of $4.59

The average price across the greater Chico area was $4.35, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

76 1105 Park Ave, Chico

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 4.09 card card $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 4.19

ARCO 110 W 9Th St, Chico

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.09 $ 4.29 $ 4.39 $ 4.19 card card $ 4.19 $ 4.39 $ 4.49 $ 4.29

Sinclair 1115 W 6Th St, Chico

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.19 $ -- $ -- $ 4.19 card card $ 4.29 $ -- $ -- $ 4.29

Safeway 1366 East Ave, Chico

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.11 $ 4.32 $ 4.44 $ 4.21 card card $ 4.21 $ 4.42 $ 4.54 $ 4.31

76 481 East Ave, Chico

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.29 $ 4.59 $ 4.69 $ 4.25 card card $ 4.39 $ 4.69 $ 4.79 $ 4.35

ARCO 2538 Esplanade, Chico

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.17 $ 4.37 $ 4.47 $ 4.27 card card $ 4.27 $ 4.47 $ 4.57 $ 4.37

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.