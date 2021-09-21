CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chico, CA

Thirsty truck? Here's Chico's cheapest diesel

Chico Updates
Chico Updates
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GVwc9_0c3Cfydq00

(CHICO, CA) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.50 in the greater Chico area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Chico area on Tuesday, found that 76 at 1105 Park Avehad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $4.09 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Valero at 1295 E 8Th St, which listed a per-gallon price of $4.59

The average price across the greater Chico area was $4.35, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

76

1105 Park Ave, Chico
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$4.09
card
card$--
$--
$--
$4.19

ARCO

110 W 9Th St, Chico
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.09
$4.29
$4.39
$4.19
card
card$4.19
$4.39
$4.49
$4.29

Sinclair

1115 W 6Th St, Chico
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.19
$--
$--
$4.19
card
card$4.29
$--
$--
$4.29

Safeway

1366 East Ave, Chico
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.11
$4.32
$4.44
$4.21
card
card$4.21
$4.42
$4.54
$4.31

76

481 East Ave, Chico
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.29
$4.59
$4.69
$4.25
card
card$4.39
$4.69
$4.79
$4.35

ARCO

2538 Esplanade, Chico
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.17
$4.37
$4.47
$4.27
card
card$4.27
$4.47
$4.57
$4.37

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Peninsula Digest

San Mateo diesel prices: Comparison shows cheapest station saves $0.60

(SAN MATEO, CA) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.60 if you’re buying diesel in San Mateo, according to a recent price survey. The survey, which looked at prices across the San Mateo area on Tuesday, found that A&A Gas at 1100 Broadwayhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $4.19 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Chevron at 300 E Hillsdale Blvd, which listed a per-gallon price of $4.79.
SAN MATEO, CA
Brooklyn Beat

Diesel price update: Survey pinpoints Brooklyn's cheapest

(BROOKLYN, NY) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $2.00 if you’re buying diesel in Brooklyn, according to a recent price survey. The survey, which looked at prices across the Brooklyn area on Tuesday, found that Conoco at 176 Mcguiness Blvdhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.99 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was BP at 2430 Fdr Dr, which listed a per-gallon price of $4.99.
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chico, CA
Traffic
City
Chico, CA
Local
California Traffic
The Milpitas Dispatch

Thirsty truck? Here's Milpitas's cheapest diesel

(MILPITAS, CA) You could be saving up to $0.73 per gallon on diesel in Milpitas, according to a recent price survey. The survey looked at prices across the greater Milpitas area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $4.06, at City Gas Milpitas at 10 N Main St. By comparison, the most expensive was $4.79, listed at Chevron at 1747 N 1St St.
MILPITAS, CA
The Baltimorean

Diesel price check: This is Baltimore's cheapest station

(BALTIMORE, MD) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.61 in the greater Baltimore area, according to a recent price survey. The survey, which looked at prices across the Baltimore area on Tuesday, found that Shell at 1517 Caton Avehad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.89 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Marathon at 5128 Reisterstown Rd, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.5.
BALTIMORE, MD
Lincoln Daily

Thirsty truck? Here's Lincoln's cheapest diesel

(LINCOLN, NE) You could be saving up to $0.55 per gallon on diesel in Lincoln, according to a recent price survey. The title of cheapest station in the Lincoln area went to Costco at 1620 Pine Lake Rd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.73 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.28, at Sinclair at 6001 Cornhusker Hwy, the survey found:
LINCOLN, NE
Chico Updates

Chico Updates

Chico, CA
100
Followers
270
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

With Chico Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy