Diesel price check: Cheapest fill-ups in Springfield

(SPRINGFIELD, IL) Savings of as much as $0.64 per gallon on diesel were available in the Springfield area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Springfield area went to Circle K at 1901 W Jefferson St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.05 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.69, at Pilot at 398 Toronto Rd, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Springfield area was $3.24, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Circle K 1901 W Jefferson St, Springfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.28 $ 3.58 $ 3.98 $ 3.05

Qik-n-EZ 1995 W Monroe St, Springfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.65 $ 3.89 $ 3.06

Marathon 2120 N Dirksen Pkwy, Springfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.28 $ 3.52 $ 3.95 $ 3.14

Murphy USA 2740 N Dirksen Pkwy, Springfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.20 $ 3.53 $ 3.83 $ 3.14

Casey's 3961 N Peoria Rd, Springfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.23 $ -- $ -- $ 3.14

Freedom 3975 N Dirksen Pkwy, Springfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.23 $ 3.43 $ 3.73 $ 3.14

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:43 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.