Springfield, IL

Diesel price check: Cheapest fill-ups in Springfield

Springfield Updates
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hxYo5_0c3Cfxl700

(SPRINGFIELD, IL) Savings of as much as $0.64 per gallon on diesel were available in the Springfield area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Springfield area went to Circle K at 1901 W Jefferson St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.05 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.69, at Pilot at 398 Toronto Rd, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Springfield area was $3.24, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Circle K

1901 W Jefferson St, Springfield
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.28
$3.58
$3.98
$3.05

Qik-n-EZ

1995 W Monroe St, Springfield
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$3.65
$3.89
$3.06

Marathon

2120 N Dirksen Pkwy, Springfield
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.28
$3.52
$3.95
$3.14

Murphy USA

2740 N Dirksen Pkwy, Springfield
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.20
$3.53
$3.83
$3.14

Casey's

3961 N Peoria Rd, Springfield
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.23
$--
$--
$3.14

Freedom

3975 N Dirksen Pkwy, Springfield
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.23
$3.43
$3.73
$3.14

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:43 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

