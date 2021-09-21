Diesel price check: Cheapest fill-ups in Springfield
(SPRINGFIELD, IL) Savings of as much as $0.64 per gallon on diesel were available in the Springfield area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Springfield area went to Circle K at 1901 W Jefferson St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.05 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.69, at Pilot at 398 Toronto Rd, the survey found:
The average price across the greater Springfield area was $3.24, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.28
$3.58
$3.98
$3.05
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$3.65
$3.89
$3.06
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.28
$3.52
$3.95
$3.14
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.20
$3.53
$3.83
$3.14
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.23
$--
$--
$3.14
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.23
$3.43
$3.73
$3.14
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:43 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0