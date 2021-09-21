Panama City diesel prices: Comparison shows where to save $0.73 per gallon

(PANAMA CITY, FL) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.73 if you’re buying diesel in Panama City, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Panama City area on Tuesday, found that Sam's Club at 1707 W 23Rd Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.99 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was AMI Food Store at 1520 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.72

The average price across the greater Panama City area was $3.17, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Sam's Club 1707 W 23Rd St, Panama City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ 3.28 $ 2.99

Chevron 102 N Tyndall Pkwy, Callaway

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.22 $ 3.68 $ 3.04

Circle K 102 N Tyndall Pkwy, Callaway

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.22 $ 3.55 $ 3.04

Tobacco Outlet 1620 Ohio Ave, Lynn Haven

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.93 $ 3.21 $ 3.51 $ 3.09

Murphy USA 731 N Tyndall Pkwy, Callaway

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ 3.16 $ 3.45 $ 3.12

Chevron 4707 Fl-389 , Lynn Haven

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.11 $ 3.41 $ 3.86 $ 3.12

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.