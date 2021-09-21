CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Panama City, FL

Panama City diesel prices: Comparison shows where to save $0.73 per gallon

Panama City Digest
Panama City Digest
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Yte4w_0c3CfwsO00

(PANAMA CITY, FL) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.73 if you’re buying diesel in Panama City, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Panama City area on Tuesday, found that Sam's Club at 1707 W 23Rd Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.99 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was AMI Food Store at 1520 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.72

The average price across the greater Panama City area was $3.17, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Sam's Club

1707 W 23Rd St, Panama City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$--
$3.28
$2.99

Chevron

102 N Tyndall Pkwy, Callaway
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.22
$3.68
$3.04

Circle K

102 N Tyndall Pkwy, Callaway
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.22
$3.55
$3.04

Tobacco Outlet

1620 Ohio Ave, Lynn Haven
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.93
$3.21
$3.51
$3.09

Murphy USA

731 N Tyndall Pkwy, Callaway
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.97
$3.16
$3.45
$3.12

Chevron

4707 Fl-389 , Lynn Haven
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.11
$3.41
$3.86
$3.12

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Congress approves funding bill hours before shutdown deadline, Biden expected to sign

WASHINGTON — The House and Senate on Thursday passed a stopgap government funding measure to prevent a shutdown, approving the measure hours before the midnight deadline. The House voted 254-175 to advance the measure. Just hours earlier, the Senate voted 65-35 — a display of bipartisanship in both chambers. The bill will now go to President Joe Biden’s desk for his signature.
CONGRESS & COURTS
ABC News

Britney Spears: What to expect from her next conservatorship hearing

Britney Spears' attorney is due in court on Sept. 29 and he said his top priority remains ousting her father, Jamie Spears, from her conservatorship. Jamie Spears has overseen his daughter's finances since the conservatorship was put into place in 2008. He also controlled her personal affairs until 2019, when he stepped down from that role, citing health issues. At that point, professional fiduciary Jodi Montgomery took his place.
CELEBRITIES
CBS News

How the NBA plans to manage unvaccinated players this season

Unvaccinated NBA players will be required to undergo daily COVID-19 testing prior to entering team facilities this season, in addition to lab-based testing on game day, according to a memo stating guidelines that league officials are finalizing with its players' union. The professional basketball league sent a draft of the...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Traffic
City
Panama City, FL
Panama City, FL
Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#S Club#Ami Food Store
The Hill

Here are the 23 species the Interior Department declared extinct

The U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service (USFWS) on Wednesday confirmed the extinction of 22 animal species and one plant that had previously been listed under the Endangered Species Act. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland warned that climate change will exacerbate the conditions that led to their extinction, saying “now is the...
POLITICS
Panama City Digest

Panama City Digest

Panama City, FL
178
Followers
275
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

With Panama City Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy