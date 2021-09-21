Panama City diesel prices: Comparison shows where to save $0.73 per gallon
(PANAMA CITY, FL) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.73 if you’re buying diesel in Panama City, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Panama City area on Tuesday, found that Sam's Club at 1707 W 23Rd Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.99 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was AMI Food Store at 1520 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.72
The average price across the greater Panama City area was $3.17, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$--
$3.28
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.22
$3.68
$3.04
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.22
$3.55
$3.04
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.93
$3.21
$3.51
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.97
$3.16
$3.45
$3.12
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.11
$3.41
$3.86
$3.12
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
