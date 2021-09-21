Pueblo diesel price check shows where to save $0.25 per gallon

(PUEBLO, CO) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.25 in the greater Pueblo area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Pueblo area on Tuesday, found that Shell at 1812 W Us-50had the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.39 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Love's Travel Stop at 6470 N Elizabeth St, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.64

The average price across the greater Pueblo area was $3.49, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Shell 1812 W Us-50, Pueblo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.69 $ 4.14 $ 4.44 $ 3.39

Walmart Neighborhood Market 2732 S Prairie Ave, Pueblo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.65 $ 3.87 $ 4.12 $ 3.43

Circle K 601 W Us-50, Pueblo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.69 $ 4.14 $ 4.49 $ 3.43

Acorn Petroleum 620 W 4Th St, Pueblo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.63 $ -- $ -- $ 3.45

Conoco 723 Pueblo Blvd., Pueblo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.67 $ 3.97 $ 4.27 $ 3.46

Alta Convenience 300 West Northern Ave, Pueblo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.67 $ 3.97 $ 4.17 $ 3.49

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.