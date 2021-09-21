Pueblo diesel price check shows where to save $0.25 per gallon
(PUEBLO, CO) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.25 in the greater Pueblo area, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Pueblo area on Tuesday, found that Shell at 1812 W Us-50had the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.39 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Love's Travel Stop at 6470 N Elizabeth St, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.64
The average price across the greater Pueblo area was $3.49, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.69
$4.14
$4.44
$3.39
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.65
$3.87
$4.12
$3.43
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.69
$4.14
$4.49
$3.43
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.63
$--
$--
$3.45
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.67
$3.97
$4.27
$3.46
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.67
$3.97
$4.17
$3.49
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0