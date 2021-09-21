CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pueblo, CO

Pueblo diesel price check shows where to save $0.25 per gallon

Pueblo News Flash
Pueblo News Flash
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zIMug_0c3Cfvzf00

(PUEBLO, CO) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.25 in the greater Pueblo area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Pueblo area on Tuesday, found that Shell at 1812 W Us-50had the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.39 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Love's Travel Stop at 6470 N Elizabeth St, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.64

The average price across the greater Pueblo area was $3.49, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Shell

1812 W Us-50, Pueblo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.69
$4.14
$4.44
$3.39

Walmart Neighborhood Market

2732 S Prairie Ave, Pueblo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.65
$3.87
$4.12
$3.43

Circle K

601 W Us-50, Pueblo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.69
$4.14
$4.49
$3.43

Acorn Petroleum

620 W 4Th St, Pueblo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.63
$--
$--
$3.45

Conoco

723 Pueblo Blvd., Pueblo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.67
$3.97
$4.27
$3.46

Alta Convenience

300 West Northern Ave, Pueblo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.67
$3.97
$4.17
$3.49

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Pueblo News Flash

Pueblo News Flash

Pueblo, CO
318
Followers
267
Post
33K+
Views
With Pueblo News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

