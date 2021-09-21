Survey of Athens diesel prices shows cheapest station saves $0.49

(ATHENS, GA) You could be saving up to $0.49 per gallon on diesel in Athens, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Athens area on Tuesday, found that Chevron at 1097 Baxter Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.8 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Shell at 424 Prince Ave, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.29

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.08, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Chevron 1097 Baxter St, Athens

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ 3.25 $ 3.55 $ 2.80 card card $ 3.03 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 2.84

Circle K 990 Prince Ave, Athens

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.34 $ 3.69 $ 2.99

Petro Express 3875 Jefferson Rd, Athens

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Marathon 197 Alps Rd, Athens

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.88 $ -- $ -- $ 3.00

Walmart Neighborhood Market 3130 Atlanta Hwy, Athens

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.81 $ -- $ 3.30 $ 3.03

Murphy USA 1031 Jordan Dr, Athens

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.84 $ -- $ -- $ 3.05 card card $ 2.84 $ -- $ -- $ 3.05

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.