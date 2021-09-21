Survey of Athens diesel prices shows cheapest station saves $0.49
(ATHENS, GA) You could be saving up to $0.49 per gallon on diesel in Athens, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Athens area on Tuesday, found that Chevron at 1097 Baxter Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.8 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Shell at 424 Prince Ave, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.29
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.08, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.99
$3.25
$3.55
$2.80
|card
card$3.03
$3.29
$3.59
$2.84
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.34
$3.69
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$--
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.88
$--
$--
$3.00
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.81
$--
$3.30
$3.03
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.84
$--
$--
$3.05
|card
card$2.84
$--
$--
$3.05
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0