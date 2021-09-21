Diesel survey: Fargo's cheapest station
(FARGO, ND) You could be saving up to $0.52 per gallon on diesel in Fargo, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Fargo area on Tuesday, found that Sam's Club at 4831 13Th Ave Shad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.89 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Flying J at 3150 39Th St S, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.41
The average price across the greater Fargo area was $3.08, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.94
$--
$3.34
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.39
$2.90
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.38
$3.59
$2.90
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.14
$3.49
$2.95
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.94
$3.14
$3.24
$2.96
|card
card$2.97
$3.17
$3.27
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$2.97
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
