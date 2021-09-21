Diesel survey: Fargo's cheapest station

(FARGO, ND) You could be saving up to $0.52 per gallon on diesel in Fargo, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Fargo area on Tuesday, found that Sam's Club at 4831 13Th Ave Shad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.89 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Flying J at 3150 39Th St S, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.41

The average price across the greater Fargo area was $3.08, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Sam's Club 4831 13Th Ave S, Fargo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ -- $ 3.34 $ 2.89

Tesoro 2125 Sheyenne St, West Fargo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.39 $ 2.90

Holiday 2020 Sheyenne St, West Fargo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.38 $ 3.59 $ 2.90

Don's Car Wash 2727 13Th Ave S, Fargo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.14 $ 3.49 $ 2.95

Shell 734 University Dr N, Fargo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.94 $ 3.14 $ 3.24 $ 2.96 card card $ 2.97 $ 3.17 $ 3.27 $ 2.99

Cenex 330 Main Ave , Fargo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 2.97

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.