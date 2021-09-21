Diesel price update: Prices for every station in Columbia

(COLUMBIA, MO) Savings of as much as $0.24 per gallon on diesel were available in the Columbia area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Columbia area on Tuesday, found that Phillips 66 at 101 E Nifong Blvdhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.96 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Midway Truck Stop at 6401 W Us-40, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.2

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.03, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Phillips 66 101 E Nifong Blvd, Columbia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.19 $ 3.39 $ 2.96

Phillips 66 1412 Rangeline St, Columbia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.19 $ 3.39 $ 2.98

Phillips 66 1018 West Blvd, Columbia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ 3.44 $ 2.98

Gerbes 1729 W Broadway, Columbia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.98 $ 2.98 $ 3.18 $ 2.98

Phillips 66 2116 Paris Rd, Columbia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 2.98

QuikTrip 3211 Clark Ln, Columbia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.19 $ 3.39 $ 2.98

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.