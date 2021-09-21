Diesel price update: Prices for every station in Columbia
(COLUMBIA, MO) Savings of as much as $0.24 per gallon on diesel were available in the Columbia area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Columbia area on Tuesday, found that Phillips 66 at 101 E Nifong Blvdhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.96 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Midway Truck Stop at 6401 W Us-40, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.2
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.03, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.19
$3.39
$2.96
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.19
$3.39
$2.98
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$3.44
$2.98
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.98
$2.98
$3.18
$2.98
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$2.98
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.19
$3.39
$2.98
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
