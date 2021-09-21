Conroe diesel price check reveals $0.60 savings at cheapest station
(CONROE, TX) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.60 depending on where in Conroe they fuel up.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Conroe area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.69, at H-E-B at 3875 W Davis St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.29, listed at Shell at 447 Ih-45 N.
The average price across the greater Conroe area was $2.87, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.57
$--
$3.11
$2.69
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.55
$--
$--
$2.75
|card
card$2.59
$2.86
$3.15
$2.79
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.61
$3.07
$3.37
$2.75
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.59
$--
$--
$2.77
|card
card$2.69
$--
$--
$2.77
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.65
$3.01
$--
$2.79
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$--
$--
$--
$2.79
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
