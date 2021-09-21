CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conroe diesel price check reveals $0.60 savings at cheapest station

 9 days ago
(CONROE, TX) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.60 depending on where in Conroe they fuel up.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Conroe area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.69, at H-E-B at 3875 W Davis St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.29, listed at Shell at 447 Ih-45 N.

The average price across the greater Conroe area was $2.87, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

H-E-B

3875 W Davis St, Conroe
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.57
$--
$3.11
$2.69

Exxon

2998 Ih-45 N , Conroe
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.55
$--
$--
$2.75
card
card$2.59
$2.86
$3.15
$2.79

Valero

172 Fm-1488, The Woodlands
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.61
$3.07
$3.37
$2.75

76

3800 S Sl-336 E, Conroe
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.59
$--
$--
$2.77
card
card$2.69
$--
$--
$2.77

Exxon

1300 W Davis St, Conroe
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.65
$3.01
$--
$2.79

Valero

1651 N Frazier St, Conroe
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$--
$--
$--
$2.79

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

