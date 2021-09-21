Conroe diesel price check reveals $0.60 savings at cheapest station

(CONROE, TX) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.60 depending on where in Conroe they fuel up.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Conroe area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.69, at H-E-B at 3875 W Davis St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.29, listed at Shell at 447 Ih-45 N.

The average price across the greater Conroe area was $2.87, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

H-E-B 3875 W Davis St, Conroe

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.57 $ -- $ 3.11 $ 2.69

Exxon 2998 Ih-45 N , Conroe

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.55 $ -- $ -- $ 2.75 card card $ 2.59 $ 2.86 $ 3.15 $ 2.79

Valero 172 Fm-1488, The Woodlands

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.61 $ 3.07 $ 3.37 $ 2.75

76 3800 S Sl-336 E, Conroe

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.59 $ -- $ -- $ 2.77 card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ 2.77

Exxon 1300 W Davis St, Conroe

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.65 $ 3.01 $ -- $ 2.79

Valero 1651 N Frazier St, Conroe

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 2.79

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.