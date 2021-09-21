Odessa diesel price check shows where to save $0.62 per gallon
(ODESSA, TX) Savings of as much as $0.62 per gallon on diesel were available in the Odessa area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Odessa area on Tuesday, found that Valero at 2000 E 8Th Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.87 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Pilot Travel Center at 4200 W Sh-302, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.49
The average price across the greater Odessa area was $3.17, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.83
$--
$--
$2.87
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.81
$--
$3.63
$2.87
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$--
$--
$2.94
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.87
$--
$3.41
$2.95
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$--
$3.49
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$3.49
$2.99
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
