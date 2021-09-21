CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

Diesel price update: Prices for every station in Santa Barbara

Santa Barbara Times
Santa Barbara Times
 9 days ago
(SANTA BARBARA, CA) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.42 if you’re buying diesel in Santa Barbara, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Santa Barbara area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $4.07, at Summit at 8 S Milpas St. By comparison, the most expensive was $4.49, listed at Chevron at 1085 Coast Village Rd.

The average price across the greater Santa Barbara area was $4.24, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Summit

8 S Milpas St, Santa Barbara
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.99
$--
$4.35
$4.07
card
card$4.19
$--
$4.55
$4.35

Shell

3060 State St, Santa Barbara
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.09
$4.25
$4.41
$4.15
card
card$4.19
$4.35
$4.51
$4.25

Speedway

340 W Carrillo St, Santa Barbara
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.09
$4.29
$4.39
$4.19

Conserv Fuel

150 S La Cumbre Rd, Santa Barbara
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.05
$4.17
$4.29
$4.19
card
card$4.07
$4.19
$4.31
$4.23

Fuel Depot

3898 State St, Santa Barbara
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.07
$4.19
$4.31
$4.23

Fuel Depot

101 W Carrillo St, Santa Barbara
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.09
$4.23
$4.37
$4.25

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

