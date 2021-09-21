Diesel price update: Prices for every station in Santa Barbara

(SANTA BARBARA, CA) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.42 if you’re buying diesel in Santa Barbara, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Santa Barbara area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $4.07, at Summit at 8 S Milpas St. By comparison, the most expensive was $4.49, listed at Chevron at 1085 Coast Village Rd.

The average price across the greater Santa Barbara area was $4.24, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Summit 8 S Milpas St, Santa Barbara

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.99 $ -- $ 4.35 $ 4.07 card card $ 4.19 $ -- $ 4.55 $ 4.35

Shell 3060 State St, Santa Barbara

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.09 $ 4.25 $ 4.41 $ 4.15 card card $ 4.19 $ 4.35 $ 4.51 $ 4.25

Speedway 340 W Carrillo St, Santa Barbara

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.09 $ 4.29 $ 4.39 $ 4.19

Conserv Fuel 150 S La Cumbre Rd, Santa Barbara

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.05 $ 4.17 $ 4.29 $ 4.19 card card $ 4.07 $ 4.19 $ 4.31 $ 4.23

Fuel Depot 3898 State St, Santa Barbara

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.07 $ 4.19 $ 4.31 $ 4.23

Fuel Depot 101 W Carrillo St, Santa Barbara

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.09 $ 4.23 $ 4.37 $ 4.25

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.