Killeen diesel prices: Comparison shows cheapest station saves $0.38

(KILLEEN, TX) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.38 if you’re buying diesel in Killeen, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Killeen area went to Valero at 3900 Trimmer Rd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.71 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.09, at Chevron at 3802 E Stan Schlueter Loop, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $2.82, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Valero 3900 Trimmer Rd, Killeen

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.63 $ 3.03 $ 3.53 $ 2.71

CEFCO 3309 S Fort Hood St, Killeen

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.63 $ 2.99 $ 3.19 $ 2.71

CEFCO 4803 W Trimmer Rd, Killeen

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.63 $ 2.98 $ -- $ 2.71

Valero 1000 W Stan Schlueter Loop, Killeen

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.67 $ 3.03 $ 3.43 $ 2.71

Stripes 2200 E Stan Schlueter Lp, Killeen

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.63 $ 2.93 $ 3.23 $ 2.72

AAFES 1002 761St Tank Battalion Rd, Fort Hood

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.63 $ 2.88 $ 3.07 $ 2.73

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.