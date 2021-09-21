Killeen diesel prices: Comparison shows cheapest station saves $0.38
(KILLEEN, TX) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.38 if you’re buying diesel in Killeen, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Killeen area went to Valero at 3900 Trimmer Rd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.71 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.09, at Chevron at 3802 E Stan Schlueter Loop, the survey found:
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $2.82, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.63
$3.03
$3.53
$2.71
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.63
$2.99
$3.19
$2.71
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.63
$2.98
$--
$2.71
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.67
$3.03
$3.43
$2.71
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.63
$2.93
$3.23
$2.72
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.63
$2.88
$3.07
$2.73
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0